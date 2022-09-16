Xinhua News Agency, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15 (Reporters Sun Hao and Cai Guodong)On the morning of the 15th local time, President Xi Jinping met with President Zaparov of Kyrgyzstan at the Samarkand State Guest House.

On the morning of September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping met with President Zaparov of Kyrgyzstan at the Samarkand State Guest House.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhai Jianlan

Xi Jinping pointed out that in February this year, we had friendly, in-depth and pragmatic exchanges in Beijing and reached many important consensuses. China firmly supports the development path independently chosen by Kyrgyzstan, supports Kyrgyzstan in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and security, and opposes any external forces interfering in Kyrgyzstan’s internal affairs under any pretext. China was, is and will be Kyrgyzstan’s trusted friend and partner.

Xi Jinping stressed that under the new situation, the two sides should increase mutual firm support and comprehensively deepen mutually beneficial cooperation. The two sides should continue to deepen the alignment of development strategies and well implement the China-Kyrgyzstan Medium- and Long-Term Economic and Trade Cooperation Plan. The Chinese side supports the implementation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Ukraine railway project, and is willing to promote the early start of the project, support more outstanding Chinese enterprises to invest in Kyrgyzstan, and facilitate personnel exchanges and customs clearance of goods between the two countries. China is willing to strengthen coordination with Kyrgyzstan, well build the “China + Five Central Asian Countries” meeting mechanism, well implement the global development initiative and global security initiative, resolutely safeguard international fairness and justice, and safeguard the common interests of the vast number of developing countries.

Zaparov said that in February this year, President Xi Jinping and I met successfully during the Beijing Winter Olympics, which played an important role in leading the cooperation between the two countries in various fields. Kyrgyzstan firmly abides by the one-China principle, firmly believes that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China‘s territory, firmly supports China‘s stance on core interests such as Taiwan-related, Xinjiang-related, and Hong Kong-related issues, and is willing to strengthen economic and trade, railway, anti-epidemic and security issues with China. Cooperation in other fields to deepen Kyrgyzstan-China comprehensive strategic partnership. The Kyrgyz side agrees with the global security initiative and the global development initiative proposed by the Chinese side, which are of great significance to promoting the peace and development of the entire world. The Kyrgyz side is willing to work closely with the Chinese side to build the Shanghai Cooperation Organization into an anchor for security and stability in Central Asia and jointly safeguard regional security and stability. I wish the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a complete success! I believe that the Communist Party of China will definitely lead the Chinese people to achieve greater success on the road to national rejuvenation!

Relevant departments of the two countries signed cooperation documents in the fields of agriculture, medical care, fire protection, and plant quarantine.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others attended the meeting.

“Guangming Daily” (September 16, 2022 02 edition)

[

责编：孙宗鹤 ]