After Apple’s autumn conference, the “Smart Island”, AOD all-weather display and 48-megapixel new main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro series earned enough attention.

And the basic iPhone 14, which is a routine update, looks a bit dwarfed under the light of the Pro series.

In terms of specifications and data alone, it looks like an iPhone 13s, and it’s not that S.

Unlike the Pro series, there are many familiar upgrade points, and you can find the features and differences as soon as you get started.

The iPhone 14 needs to be used in a long and thin stream in order to experience the “shininess” on its body.

The new color is the biggest difference

The colorful color scheme can be traced back to the iMac G4 in the era of Steve Jobs, and in the iPhone product line, it first appeared in the iPhone 5c.

▲ iPhone 5c picture from: wired

It is Apple’s consistent practice to be good at adding a touch of bright color to technology products for mass consumers.

Unlike the Pro level, which requires a cold and rigorous metallic primary color, the basic model needs vitality and vigor.

After the iPhone was differentiated into the Pro series, the digital model became the basic version for the public, and more color use was logical.

Different from the use of high-saturation colors in previous years, this year’s iPhone 14 series has become more elegant. It seems that this is a correction to the previous hot search “iPhone 12 blue”?

▲ Left: iPhone 13 pink, right: iPhone 14 blue

Matching, the iPhone 14 cancels the iPhone 13 pink, replaces it with purple, and there are only 5 colors for the time being. It seems that there will still be a special “seasonal” color in the future.

Referring to the more elegant and attractive color orientation this year, I have already begun to look forward to the new color matching that will be launched later.

Back to the fuselage, the iPhone 14 is slightly thicker (0.15mm) and heavier (1g) than the iPhone 13, and the dual-camera module on the back is also a little bigger.

Seemingly small changes have brought some irreversible results.

The iPhone 13’s protective case cannot be used on the iPhone 14, but the reverse is possible, somewhat like the relationship between the iPhone X and the iPhone XS.

The same as the Pro, when upgrading to 14, accessories such as mobile phone cases need to be re-purchased. I have to say that Cook has done a good job in accessories.

Has the same performance as the iPhone 13 Pro

It is Apple’s consistent habit to equip the new iPhone with the latest A-series processors every year.

But this approach, strictly speaking, was loosened on last year’s iPhone 13 series.

The A15 of the iPhone 13 has shrunk one core on the GPU to 4 cores. The A15 of the iPhone 13 Pro series is a full-blooded version (GPU 5 core).

This year, Apple has increased the differentiation of the processors of the new iPhones of the same generation, directly equipping the iPhone 14 with the old A15, while the iPhone 14 Pro series is only equipped with the A16.

However, the A15 of the iPhone 14 is not a reduced core version, but a full-blooded version, which is consistent with the iPhone 13 Pro.

In addition, what Apple did not explain is that the entire iPhone 14 series is equipped with 6GB of running memory, and the background retention capability is much better than the iPhone 13.

Previously, the editorial department of Aifaner @新新言 was worried that the 4GB RAM of the iPhone 13 was killing the background too frequently, so they reluctantly upgraded to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The full-blooded A15 with 6GB RAM is like an iPhone 13 Pro in terms of performance, which is also confirmed from the basic running score.

To simulate daily use, switch between Genshin, WeChat, Weibo and Bilibili every 5 minutes. After 3 rounds of testing, the iPhone 14 did not kill the background.

In the highest-quality Genshin Impact experience, the full-blooded version of the A15 chip on the iPhone 14 performed equally well. There was almost no frame drop in the game for half an hour. 13 Not much difference.

With such performance, Apple also stuffed a larger battery into the iPhone 14, reaching 3279mAh, which is larger than both the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13.

Therefore, the iPhone 14 is theoretically better in terms of battery life.

Recently, my daily use is iPhone 14. I go out with full power at 7:30 in the morning. During this period, I take pictures, play games, chat, and watch live broadcasts. At 17:54, the power drops to 10%, and the screen-on time is 6 hours and 21 minutes. I also paid attention to the power consumption of the game, and the highest image quality Genshin Impact consumes 16% of the power in 30 minutes.

In fact, in terms of battery life, it is not so important whether it has a stronger battery life than the iPhone 13 because of the larger battery. The important thing is that the iPhone 14 can last most people for a whole day.

Similarly, it doesn’t matter how many points the A15 chip on the iPhone 14 can run, and how stable the frame rate curve is in “Genshin Impact”. The performance of the iPhone 14 can meet the needs of almost all users, which is what matters.

Including the upgrade of 6GB of storage is also true.

Apple rarely mentions hard-core parameters at the press conference, and focuses more on user experience and user-friendly functions.

Just as after the iPod achieved world-renowned achievements, Steve Jobs has always emphasized on many occasions that the success of the iPod is not equipped with advanced hard drives or new chips, but a better user experience.

The improvement in the configuration of the iPhone 14 is not for how powerful the performance and how long the battery life is, but the essence is to improve the user experience by a level compared to the iPhone 13.

Behind the image upgrade is more convenient shooting

Although Apple has not added another camera to the basic iPhone, it still retains the 12-megapixel main camera, but it is stronger.

By comparison, it can be seen that the lens module of the iPhone 14 is larger than that of the iPhone 13. The new generation of iPhone has increased the main camera sensor and aperture, upgraded the low-light shooting ability by up to 2.5 times, and the ultra-wide-angle lens has also been improved by 2 times.

▲ The top is iPhone 14, the bottom is iPhone 13, the picture is compressed

▲ The top is iPhone 14, the bottom is iPhone 13, the picture is compressed

It can be seen that the iPhone 14’s picture is cleaner under the bright light than the environment at night, the color reproduction is closer to the naked eye, the details are sharp, and some noises are eliminated; however, the iPhone 13 picture as a whole shows a whitening situation, and the algorithm involved Traces are more obvious. Even due to the lack of light, the iPhone 13 shot blurry waste films, destroying everything in one shake.

▲ Turn on the flash to shoot, the top is iPhone 14, the bottom is iPhone 13, the picture is compressed

The iPhone 14 has also upgraded the flash this time, and the light is more uniform. When the flash is turned on for shooting in an extreme low-light environment, the color of the iPhone 14 is more restored, the light and dark are three-dimensional, the layers are distinct, and the white balance is more accurate, and there is no yellowishness. In contrast, the previous generation iPhone 13 will brighten the entire environment, and the overall film will be yellowish.

When shooting with the iPhone 14, a small upgrade that impressed me is that the exposure time for night mode shooting is shortened, which also improves the filming rate to a certain extent.

Speaking of the filming rate, the iPhone 14 has added a sports video mode, which is also very stable while running and shooting.

Compared with the iPhone 13, in the same scene, the iPhone 14 with the motion shooting mode turned on has less screen shake, as if a stabilizer has been added, without a gimbal, and you can still shoot Vlog by hand.

▲ iPhone 14 turns on sports mode

The image improvement is not only based on hardware upgrades, but also the light and image engine of the same iPhone 14 Pro has also played a big role. The light image engine can select the best pixels from multiple exposures and combine them to retain richer image data, so that the iPhone 14 can retain the color and texture of photos whether it is a well-lit daytime or a low-light environment.

▲ The top is iPhone 14, the bottom is iPhone 13, the picture is compressed, the same below

The iPhone’s front-facing camera, known for its authenticity, has also been upgraded, similar to the rear, which also increases the amount of light, allowing you to take pictures clearly in the dark. In addition, the front camera finally supports auto-focus, and single/group photos are not out of focus.

The image of the iPhone 14 has not changed dramatically. It is still a standard basic dual-camera system. The upgrade of the main camera and the optimization of the algorithm make the photos taken by the iPhone 14 more textured.

The video function introduces the same “sports mode” as the iPhone 14 Pro, expanding the shooting scene of the basic iPhone.

The iPhone’s imaging system has not pursued higher pixels and more filters, but has been filling the applicable needs of most people.

The movie mode of the iPhone 13 and the sports mode of the iPhone 14 are the same. These functions may seem simple, but they still require the coordination of software, hardware and chips to make them easy to use.

It is the addition of these seemingly simple functions that allows most people to take photos and videos with a good look and feel quickly and with a low threshold.

"Stable" is the upgrade core of the basic iPhone model Five years ago, the iPhone X debuted alongside the iPhone 8 series. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were Apple's wrap-up of the first decade of the iPhone, while the iPhone X ushered in the next decade of the iPhone. Their designs are worlds apart, one is like a farewell to the old iPhone, and the other is the beginning of a new iPhone. Since then, Apple has also been actively adjusting the iPhone product line to find their proper distinction and positioning. Until the iPhone 12 generation, we saw the reappearance of the right-angled edge element, and for Apple, the four models in the segment represent an insight into the needs of market segments. ▲ The iPhone 12, which established the design style of the iPhone in recent years However, the settings of the iPhone 12 series also highlight a problem, that is, the boundary between the basic model of the iPhone and the Pro series is somewhat unclear. Then on the iPhone 13 series, Apple made some distinctions in specifications, such as the Promotion screen, the full blood A15 chip, and the imaging system. As a result, the presence of the iPhone 13 Pro is better than the iPhone 12 Pro. However, the distinction between these product lines has not prevented the basic iPhone 13 model from becoming a "popular model". Whenever the 618 and Double Eleven sales nodes are held, the basic iPhone can always quietly become the top seller without attributive modification. This year, the distinction between the basic model of the iPhone 14 and the Pro series has become even greater. Not to mention the hardware such as chips, images and screens, the two functions of the smart island and the AOD screen display alone are enough to become Pro-level. Exclusive. ▲ The difference between the Pro and the basic model is gradually expanding This year's Apple has become more aggressive in the Pro series, introducing many eye-catching features, while the digital series has maintained the "safety" that has been upgraded from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 all the way. The Pro series has become the absolute high-end and flagship of the iPhone, while the basic models have become products that expand sales and increase market depth. ▲ An iPhone product line with precise positioning and accurate pricing (the iPhone 13 mini is still on sale, or Apple's last small-screen flagship) After the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple's official website is selling seven iPhones, with prices ranging from $429 to $1,099. Except for the iPhone SE, there is only a $100 difference between them, which can be accurately positioned in the market. In other words, if you want to buy a smartphone, no matter what your budget, there will always be an iPhone waiting for you. The iPhone 14 is not a perfect product, with a price of $799 (5,999 yuan), no high refresh rate, no faster charging speed, and even less trendy appearance. Its battery is only 3200mAh, it is only equipped with a 12-megapixel dual camera, and it is equipped with last year's A15.