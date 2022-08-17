On the 16th, Qiushi, the CCP’s official journal, published an article by General Secretary Xi Jinping, “The Whole Party Must Completely, Accurately, and Fully Implement the New Development Concept,” and mentioned “common prosperity.”

The article said that promoting the common prosperity of all the people is a long-term task and a realistic task. There is no urgency or waiting. It must be placed in a more important position, “to make more active and promising efforts towards this goal.”

The article also said that it is necessary to coordinate the two major domestic and international situations, the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the major changes in the world unseen in a century, as well as the prevention and control of the epidemic and economic and social development. He also emphasized that the more complex the situation and the more arduous the task, the more we must adhere to the Party’s overall leadership and the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee.

Previously, the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and many other foreign media noticed that the common prosperity movement led by Xi Jinping seems to have cooled down this year.

Fang Congyan, an assistant researcher at Taiwan’s National Security Research Institute, told Voice of Hope that the recent financial problems and real estate turmoil exposed in China have made the outside world believe that China‘s economy will not improve in the short term. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has often emphasized that economic problems need to be improved recently, and there are even rumors that Xi Li Dou threatens Xi’s re-election. “So I think he (Xi) once again called out common prosperity before the 20th National Congress to tell the outside world that he is confident of being re-elected and that he is sufficiently prepared.”

Fang Congyan pointed out that the previous phone call between US President Biden and Xi Jinping once made the outside world think that the tension between China and the United States would ease. And there is no possibility of relief in the short term. “If the confrontation between the United States and China continues and worsens, it will inevitably lead to the decoupling of the United States and China, or China‘s economic growth from the outside world, which is not a good thing for China‘s economic growth.”

Fang Congyan speculated that the top CCP also predicted that China‘s economic prospects would be pessimistic within a year or two, “I guess, maybe he is promoting common prosperity again, using such a method to solve the impending worsening of the gap between the rich and the poor, unemployment and unemployment. Soaring rates, and various issues of people’s livelihood, these issues of domestic demand.”

Fang Congyan believes that Xi Jinping’s mention of common prosperity is probably nothing new, basically the same as when he first proposed, emphasizing the so-called strengthening of supervision over private enterprises.

In the last round of regulatory storm, the CCP authorities issued several batches of fines to Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent in the name of anti-monopoly. Ma Yun, Ma Huateng and others also donated money to express their support for common prosperity.

Fan Shiping, a professor at the Institute of Political Studies at National Taiwan Normal University, said, “Look at him confiscating Ma Yun and Ma Huateng’s property, or attacking some big financial groups. Are these results in creating wealth or just creating poverty? I think this thing may end in the end. , but actually forced these wealthy people to have their property confiscated, but also caused the rest of the middle class to be forced to lose their jobs.”

Xi Jinping said earlier that common prosperity requires the people of the whole country to work together to make the “cake” bigger and better, but “you cannot engage in moral kidnapping-style ‘forced donations’.”

Fang Congyan said that the actual result did not see the “cake” bigger, but saw a large number of young people unemployed.

Fan Shiping pointed out that common prosperity also brings a very serious problem, that is, the decline in the willingness of enterprises to invest. “No one wants to be rich. When the rich becomes a tool of struggle, or a tool of liquidation, no one wants to, so they reduce these investments, and this is actually for the overall economy. It’s a bad thing.”

