Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, has sent a congratulatory message to Hun Sen, the Chairman of the Cambodian People’s Party, for leading his party to victory in the seventh national election. In this message, Xi Jinping expressed his pleasure in Cambodia’s achievements under the leadership of President Hun Sen, including political stability, economic development, and improved livelihoods for the Cambodian people.

Xi Jinping also highlighted the close relationship between China and Cambodia, emphasizing that they are a community with a shared future. He expressed the Communist Party of China‘s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Cambodian People’s Party in various fields. Xi Jinping and Hun Sen are determined to work together to build a high-quality and high-level China-Cambodia community that will benefit both countries and their people.

The State Council Premier, Li Qiang, also sent a congratulatory message to Hun Sen on the same day. These messages from top Chinese officials reflect the strong friendship and cooperation between China and Cambodia.

The Cambodian People’s Party secured a victory in the recent national election, which is deemed as a significant achievement for the party and its leader, Hun Sen. This election victory will likely fuel Cambodia’s continued progress and development under the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party.

The congratulatory messages from Xi Jinping and Li Qiang further solidify the strong ties between China and Cambodia. These messages also showcase China‘s commitment to supporting Cambodia’s development path and its pursuit of national prosperity. With China‘s continued support, Cambodia can expect to see even greater improvements in political stability, economic growth, and the well-being of its people.

As China and Cambodia continue to strengthen their cooperation, it is expected that the two countries will work closely together to bring peace, stability, and prosperity to the region. The congratulatory messages from China‘s top leaders are a testament to this partnership and the positive future that lies ahead for both China and Cambodia.

