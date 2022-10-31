Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to President Yoon Seok-wook of South Korea over the stampede accident in Seoul, South Korea Li Keqiang sent a message of condolences to Prime Minister Han Deok-soo of South Korea
Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 30. On October 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to South Korean President Yoon Seok-wyeh over the stampede accident in Seoul, South Korea, which caused heavy casualties.
Xi Jinping said that he was shocked to learn of a stampede accident in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, which caused heavy casualties. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to express my deep condolences to the victims and sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the injured. The accident caused the unfortunate casualties of several Chinese citizens. It is hoped that the South Korean side will make every effort to treat them and take care of the aftermath.
On the same day, Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolences to South Korean Prime Minister Han Deok-soo.
