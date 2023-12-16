They robbed some young people with a knife

17
In a new criminal episode, Jhon Fredy Montes Díaz and Kevin Esteban Bedoya Escobar were arrested for the crime of theft, marking another chapter in their criminal history. Both individuals, known for repeated arrests for the same crime, this time showed aggressive behavior towards both the victims and the authorities, resulting in… […]
See also From 0-6 o'clock on October 7, Hangzhou added 1 new case of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus | Regional nucleic acid testing was carried out in the two streets of Hangzhou | Hangzhou City | Epidemic | Asymptomatic infection_Sina News