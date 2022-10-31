New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

It was previously reported that Apple will release MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in November in a press release. Contrary to this, new sources now suggest that Apple will release new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch laptops in 2023.

According to a “yeux1122” account post on Korean blog Naver, which cites supply chain sources, it claims that the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models won’t be launched until early next year, around March.

As usual, Apple has repeatedly launched new Mac products in November, including the first-generation MacBook Pro 16-inch in 2019 and the first three Macs with M1 chips in 2020, adding credence to expectations that new MacBook Pro models are coming soon. Spend.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models are expected to be released “in the near future” and “over the next few months,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, as a November release is rumored to follow past precedent. During Apple’s latest earnings call,Apple CEO Tim Cook says Apple’s “product lineup is set,” possibly hinting at no new product launches this year as it gears up for the holiday season。

“As we get closer to the holiday season, and as our product lineup is finalized, I want to share my gratitude to our retail AppleCare and channel teams for the work they do to support our customers,” Cook said.

IT House has learned that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, released in October 2021, feature a complete redesign with a notch notch display and added HDMI ports, MagSafe magnet and SD card reader etc.