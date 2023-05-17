Xi Jinping Xiong’an’s extraordinary trip broke the most in the history of the CCP | Xi Jinping | Xiong’an | Li Qiang | Xiong’an New Area

Xi Jinping recently inspected the Xiong’an New District in Hebei and presided over a symposium on promoting the construction of Xiong’an. Observers believe that Xi Jinping’s trip hides a crisis.

The Xiongan New Area led by Xi Jinping may become an unfinished project. In this context, he went to Xiong’an for an inspection on May 10. He rarely brought three members of the Standing Committee, including Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, Ding Xuexiang, Executive Vice Premier of the State Council, and Cai Qi, First Secretary of the CPC Secretariat. Group Minister Li Ganjie and Vice Premier He Lifeng of the State Council of the Communist Party of China.

Commentator Deng Yuwen wrote in Voice of America on the 15th that Xi Jinping this time is equivalent to moving half of the Politburo Standing Committee to Xiongan. It is unique in political history. According to the past practice, the general secretary and the prime minister must stay in Beijing. They cannot go out at the same time, let alone go to the same place, unless some extremely rare and important events happen.

Deng Yuwen believes that Xi Jinping is going to put pressure on the State Council this time. He cannot let the millennium plan he planned become unfinished. Therefore, Li Qiang is required to take the second batch of evacuation tasks as an important task of the State Council. The specific person in charge will be Ding Xue Xiang, if Ding Xuexiang can do this well, Deng Yuwen speculates, it may help Ding Xuexiang to advance to another level in the next five years.

Li Hengqing, a Chinese-American economist, told The Epoch Times that Xi Jinping’s trip revealed several important pieces of information: The first shows that the development and construction of Xiong’an New Area has actually been criticized by the party, otherwise Xi Jinping would not have to bring three members of the Standing Committee of the Politburo. The second message is that the three Standing Committee members he brought are all important members of the Xi family army. They appeared together to endorse Xi Jinping, and a large group of officials also endorsed it, in order to maintain Xi’s core position and stabilize power.

Li Hengqing said that the third message Xi Jinping sent out during his trip is that Li Qiang and Ding Xuexiang, these economic officials, are actually useless. The manipulator of China‘s economy is Xi Jinping, and Li Qiang and others are just followers.

Li Hengqing believes that Xi is now doing everything himself, and everything in China is the same. This is actually an unpredictable crisis for Xi Jinping, because in the end, it is Xi’s own responsibility that goes wrong.

Feng Chongyi, a professor at the University of Technology Sydney, told The Epoch Times that the Xiongan New Area is a face project without any benefits, and the CCP is not optimistic about it. A clear proof is that Li Keqiang never went to Xiongan when he was in office.

Feng Chongyi believes that Xi’s trip to Xiong’an this time is mainly to demonstrate power, which has a demonstration nature. “If you say no, I’ll show you.”

Now that Xi Jinping has to show power, does this mean that the CCP is not convinced by him? Li Hengqing believes that although the top leaders are now Xi’s people, they all have different interests and there are power struggles among them.

Feng Chongyi said that the CCP’s power struggle will never stop, but when Xi’s power is great, the subordinates will not move. Everyone will only work hard secretly, fight secretly, and will not fight openly.”

