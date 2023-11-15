Home » Xi Jinping’s Arrival in San Francisco for Historic Diplomatic Meetings
Xi Jinping’s Arrival in San Francisco for Historic Diplomatic Meetings

Xi Jinping Arrives in San Francisco for China-US Presidential Meeting and APEC Leaders’ Meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in San Francisco for a highly anticipated meeting with US President Joe Biden and to attend the 30th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including trade, security, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

President Xi was warmly welcomed at San Francisco International Airport by California Governor Newsom and Treasury Secretary Yellen. As his motorcade made its way to the hotel where he will be staying, President Xi was greeted by representatives of overseas Chinese and Chinese students, who waved flags from both countries to show their support for President Xi’s visit.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng was also on hand to greet President Xi at the airport.

President Xi’s visit is seen as an opportunity to strengthen relations between the two countries and to address some of the challenges that have arisen in recent years. The APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting will also provide an opportunity for President Xi to engage with other leaders from the Asia-Pacific region to discuss economic cooperation and regional integration.

The world will be watching closely as President Xi and President Biden meet to discuss the future of China-US relations and the potential for cooperation on a range of global issues.

