08.02.2023

While the “balloon incident” was raging, Xia Liyan, vice chairman of the Kuomintang, led a delegation to visit China from the 8th to the 17th, and was criticized by the DPP for possibly falling into China’s “coercive political framework.” Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, welcomed Xia Liyan’s visit and reiterated the 1992 consensus, saying that “choosing Taiwan independence means choosing war.”

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Xia Liyan, vice chairman of the Kuomintang, led a delegation to visit China on the 8th, and was criticized by the Democratic Progressive Party for having a “political mission.” At a sensitive time when the balloon incident was spreading, Xia Liyan’s visit to China caused controversy.

DPP spokesperson Huang Cailing pointed out that during Xia Liyan’s last visit to China, he said that he would express his opposition to the military exercise to Zhang Zhijun, the chairman of the China Association for Maritime Affairs; however, the Fujian Maritime Safety Administration announced that it would conduct a live-fire exercise. The Democratic Progressive Party questioned that Xia Liyan’s trip was for “contact between the Kuomintang and the Communist Party”, which may fall into China‘s “coercive political framework” and “endorsement of one country, two systems”. In this regard, Xia Liyan said that he will not be united because of “a handshake”.

Xia Liyan’s interview sparked controversy

In August last year, when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, China reacted strongly and even launched military exercises near Taiwan. Subsequently, Xia Liyan insisted on visiting China in the face of doubts from inside and outside Taiwan. This move was criticized by the DPP for “sending a wrong message to the international community.”

When Xia Liyan visited China last year, he met Zhang Zhijun, chairman of the Strait Council. This time, he will meet Song Tao, the new director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, and there is also news that he will meet Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the fourth-ranking member of the Communist Party of China. Zhang Zhihao, Director of the Information Department of the Democratic Progressive Party, called Wang Huning “the architect of the one country, two systems Taiwan plan” and criticized the KMT’s adherence to the “1992 Consensus” as “deceiving the people of the country.”

At the regular press conference of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on the 8th, spokesperson Zhu Fenglian announced Xia Liyan’s visit to China, which included “Symposium on Cross-Strait Relations and Exchanges and Cooperation in the Post-epidemic Era”, “Cross-Strait Young Entrepreneurs (Shanghai) Exchange Activities”, etc. . In addition, Xia Liyan will also visit Nanjing, Wuhan, Chongqing, Chengdu and other places.

Zhu Fenglian opposed the Democratic Progressive Party, “out of political self-interest, colluding with external forces to seek independence and provocation”, and said that “choosing Taiwan independence is choosing war”, demanding that Taiwan should not “seek independence by force.”

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council reiterated that the 1992 Consensus is the basis for cross-Strait negotiations

Zhu Fenglian was asked about Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s statement that she is willing to “start a dialogue” with China, and responded: “Do you believe this statement?”

On the 2nd, Tsai Ing-wen attended the Spring Festival fellowship event for Taiwanese businessmen, met with industry leaders, encouraged Taiwanese businessmen to return to Taiwan to invest, and emphasized that they will actively deploy internationally. She did not forget to mention the importance of cross-strait peace and stability, arguing that this is an important prerequisite for economic development.

The picture shows Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Qingde attending the New Year’s Day flag-raising ceremony in January this year. (data screen)



Tsai Ing-wen said: “The door of our communication is always open. With rationality, equality and mutual respect, we are willing to start a dialogue with the Beijing authorities to jointly seek a feasible way that is acceptable to both sides and promotes regional peace and stability.”

In response to this remark, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, reiterated the “1992 Consensus” on the 8th, calling it “the common political basis for cross-strait dialogue and consultation.” Zhu Fenglian asked Taiwan to maintain the 1992 Consensus and “stop seeking independence and provocation” in order to resume cross-strait negotiations.

Another reporter asked about the new chairman of the Democratic Progressive Party, Lai Ching-teh, who said when he took office that Taiwan should be “pragmatically” recognized as a “sovereign and independent country” and therefore “there is no need to declare Taiwan’s independence.” To this, Zhu Fenglian responded : “Taiwan has never been a country, and it will never become one.”

(comprehensive report)

