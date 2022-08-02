(Xiamen, Taipei, 2nd comprehensive report) Xiamen Airlines announced without warning this morning that due to the impact of traffic control in Fujian, some flights will be adjusted today.

Due to the sensitive moment when US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is about to visit Taiwan, netizens speculated that Xiamen Airlines’ temporary adjustment of flights, and that it is in Fujian, which is the closest to Taiwan, may be related to the situation on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Pelosi’s special plane call sign “SPAR20”, according to the flight tracking website, took off from Singapore this morning, bound for Malaysia, and then came back to Taiwan. It is expected to land at Songshan Airport after 10 o’clock tonight, stay at the Grand Hyatt Hotel for one night, and meet in Taiwan tomorrow. President Tsai Ing-wen left in the afternoon.

Xiamen Airlines suddenly announced the adjustment of flights, and netizens thought it was not simple. The so-called “traffic control” means that there should not be too many planes in the airspace to avoid crowding; Fujian is the base camp of Xiamen Airlines, and there will naturally be emergencies when changing flights temporarily. There has been a heated debate.