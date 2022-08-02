On July 30, sponsored by the Organizing Committee of the Global Digital Economy Conference, undertaken by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Finance, China Electronics Technology Standardization Institute and other units, Beijing Big Data Center, Guoxin Youyi Data Co., Ltd. The 2022 Global Digital Economy Conference Data Asset Evaluation sub-forum co-organized by the company and others was successfully held. Government leaders, industry associations, representatives of typical enterprises and other parties gathered at the forum to witness the release of data asset assessment results, the entry of key enterprises, and the signing ceremony, and exchanged views on research and application practices related to data asset assessment. At the meeting, leaders such as Wang Shaopeng, the second-level inspector of the Information Technology Development Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and Chen Dehua, deputy director of the Asset Management Department of the Ministry of Finance, delivered speeches. “Guoxin Youyi Data Asset Evaluation Center” officially settled in the Beijing sub-center, and Wang Yasong, CEO of Youyi Data, made a keynote report.





Accelerating the cultivation of a unified big market for data elements is a new requirement in the digital age, and it has become the current consensus. From the central to the local level, policy guidance, mechanism exploration, and application implementation are being actively promoted at every level. To cultivate the data element market, data asset evaluation is undoubtedly an important starting point to ensure the orderly circulation and value mining of data elements. Youyi Data has always regarded data asset evaluation as one of its key businesses, and established the “Guoxin Youyi Data Asset Evaluation Center” to deeply cultivate the field, innovate and explore, not only as the lead unit to participate in the formulation of “Information Technology Service Data Asset Management Requirements” and other national standards , and actively use blockchain, big data and other technologies to develop and launch a data asset evaluation service platform, providing services such as registration, quality evaluation, and value evaluation of data assets on the chain, with remarkable results. At this meeting, “Guoxin Youyi Data Asset Evaluation Center”, as an important institution in the field, officially settled in the Beijing sub-center, and will use practical experience and product advantages to actively provide services such as data asset registration and verification, data quality evaluation, and integrate asset evaluation. The professional ability of institutions, jointly evaluate the value of data assets, and build comprehensive service capabilities for data asset evaluation.





Youyi Data CEO Wang Yasong attended the settlement ceremony (second from the right)

At the meeting, Youyi Data CEO Wang Yasong delivered a keynote speech. He introduced that Youyi Data has developed and launched a standard data asset evaluation service platform around the implementation path of data asset evaluation. The platform is guided by the value circulation of data assets, and realizes the efficient and intelligent key links such as data asset registration, quality evaluation, and value evaluation. online operation. Thanks to the support of technologies such as blockchain, security containers, and intelligent algorithms, the work efficiency and quality of data asset evaluation have been improved, and the sharing, circulation and application of data elements can be accelerated.





Youyi Data CEO Wang Yasong made a keynote report

Wang Yasong believes that the construction of the data element market requires the joint efforts of many parties. The government, enterprises, evaluation agencies, and industry associations work together to do more with less. Youyi Data is committed to promoting the ecological construction of the industry. Relying on the data asset evaluation service platform, it cooperates with the government, industry associations, and evaluation agencies to build a data asset evaluation pilot, and explore the path of data asset value. At present, it has cooperated with Shanghai, Tianjin, Xiamen, Baoding, Deyang and other cities on the aggregation and value-added of data elements, registration and evaluation, circulation transactions and service supervision, and fully participates in and actively promotes the establishment and cultivation of local data element ecology and markets.

At this meeting, Youyi Data also participated in the “Beijing Data Asset Evaluation Working Group Signing Ceremony” and officially joined the “Beijing Data Asset Evaluation Pilot” work. Actively import the data element service ecosystem and expand the data asset application service market.





Chen Jinbao, Dean of Youyi Data Research Institute, participated in the signing ceremony of the Beijing Data Asset Evaluation Working Group (second from left)

To promote data elementization and element capitalization, data asset evaluation is a key part. As an active promoter of the national big data strategy, Youyi Data will continue to deepen the field of data asset evaluation, relying on authoritative standards, technological advantages, innovative platforms, ecological resources, and service capabilities to further build multi-industry and multi-scenario data asset evaluation comprehensive capabilities. Explore new paths for the value of data assets to promote the high-quality development of the digital economy.



