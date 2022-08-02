Original title: The sci-fi movie “Tomorrow’s War” revealed a full-view production special to build a future air force base, shocking producer Gu Tianle

Sohu Entertainment News directed by Wu Xuanhui, Gu Tianle as the director, Gu Tianle, Liu Qingyun, Carina Lau as the leading actors, Jiang Haowen, Xie Junhao, Wu Qian, Wang Guopeng starring, Zhang Jiahui friendship cameo, Liu Haoliang, Mai Tianshu as the screenwriters of China‘s first mecha The hard sci-fi cool film “Tomorrow’s War” today released the “Full Perspective Production Special”, revealing the entire production process of important scenes in the film for the audience. In order to create an immersive future battlefield, director Wu Xuanhui, director producer and starring Gu Tianle ushered in unprecedented production difficulties, building an air force base in full real scenes, and heavy industry to create hard-core mechas. It is reported that the film will be released nationwide on August 5, and will be screened on the Chinese Valentine’s Day on August 4, and pre-sale is currently open.

Realistic restoration of the future air force base

Every scene and every design of the movie “Tomorrow’s War” has been repeatedly polished. In the “Full Perspective Production Special” released by the film today, director Wu Xuanhui, director producer and starring Gu Tianle made an in-depth reveal of the design of several important scenes and props in the film. In order to restore the real future battlefield, most of the scenes in the film are built in full real scenes. The design of each scene is very grand. The collapsed buildings, the road battle and the final scene all take a long time to design. and shooting. In order to make the shooting more realistic, director Wu Xuanhui also revealed that this time, he challenged the highest production difficulty, converted a stadium into an air force combat base, and built a temporary apron in the center of the stadium, as if to create a castle. The director and starring Gu Tianle said frankly that they were shocked when they saw the air force base built in the real scene for the first time.

Louis Koo revealed that he had difficulty breathing during filming

In addition to the grand scene design in the movie “Tomorrow’s War”, its action scenes are also very exciting. The few battles of Gu Tianle wearing a heavy mecha and fighting robots in close combat were very shocking. In the special episode, Gu Tianle revealed that the actual weight of the power armor worn during filming exceeded 33 pounds, so it was very difficult to wear it to shoot many difficult action scenes. He also revealed that “there is a scene that needs to be hanged to the height of the second or third floor to shoot, and wearing power armor will not be able to breathe during the whole shooting process.” In order to achieve the perfect shooting effect, every actor has overcome Many difficulties have created an audio-visual feast with great visual impact. At the same time, in order to create a sense of confrontation and crisis, a robot special force is also constructed in the story of the film. Three different types of mecha will cover the attack and defense in an all-round way, reflecting the amazing future technology and military power.

The movie “War of Tomorrow” is produced by Shenzhen Film Studio Co., Ltd., Tianxia Yi Film Production Co., Ltd., Media Asia Film Production Co., Ltd., iQIYI Pictures (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Beijing Wanhe Tianyi Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Produced by Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Honghuan Culture Communication Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Chinese Film Co., Ltd., and jointly produced by Beijing Gutian Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Radio Film and Television Co., Ltd., and Beijing Yile Media Culture Co., Ltd. It will be released nationwide on August 5, and will be screened on August 4 on Qixi Festival.Return to Sohu, see more

