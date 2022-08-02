Emma Sanders

BBC Sport reporter, Wembley Stadium, London

August 1, 2022

image caption, This is the first major championship of English football after 56 years.

England made history at Wembley Stadium. In a dramatic Euro 2022 Women’s final, they won their first ever women’s soccer championship by beating eight-time champions rivals Germany.

With 10 minutes left in overtime, substitute Chloe Kelly scored in a corner kick scrimmage, sending 87,192 spectators into a frantic cry.

She waited for a few seconds, and after the referee determined that the goal was valid, she immediately took off her jersey, running and waving it overhead. Her teammates lifted her up, and the whole team fell into ecstasy at this moment.

It was a landmark day in English football as the team led by manager Sarina Wiegman showed that they were facing a strong and physically demanding Germany The team was no less in the challenge.

image caption, Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal in overtime.

Ella Toone came off the bench to open the scoring in regulation time before Germany’s Lina Magull tied the score in the 79th minute , even the ending of the game is full of tension.

At the end of the game, the carnival in the stands and the emotional scenes of the players on the field wrote footnotes for the team’s performance in this game.

Striker Ellen White missed a couple of chances in the first half as Lucy Bronze’s (Bons’ effort was disintegrated with a header and Germany’s Magul shot wide. England defender Leah Williamson made a save from the centre line from a corner before Tunis was brought in to try to break the deadlock.

She once gave England fans a glimpse of victory until Magur’s goal silenced the home fans, but this only delayed the celebration of victory a little bit. Kelly, who only returned from a serious ACL injury in April, gave fans reason to celebrate.

image caption, This year's Women's European Cup saw the largest number of attendances in history (the picture shows England fans at Wembley Stadium in London).

England has done something no other national team has done before – beating ever-winners Germany in the Women’s European Cup final is a wonderful feeling.

It’s been 56 years since England beat West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, the last time England’s men’s and women’s senior team won a major tournament.

At the end of the game, the players lay down on the ground and shed tears of joy, a scene that will be remembered and repeated for years to come as one of the greatest nights in English sporting history.

A perfect ending for hosts England

image caption, Wegman, the head coach who led the Dutch women's football team to the title last year, became the first coach to win two consecutive European Cups.

On the London Underground heading to the stadium, male fans also donned England jerseys bearing the names of female footballers, while fan parks across the country were packed with supporters watching the final in front of screens.

Wembley Road was packed on Sunday morning (July 31) and there were boos when the stadium broadcast introduced the German team before kick-off.

And everything seems to be moving in England’s favor. Just before kick-off, Alexandra Popp, the German team’s striker who was tied for the top scorer of the tournament before the final, declared an injury and was temporarily withdrawn from the starting 11.

The turmoil off the field also seemed to spread to the field – referee Kateryna Monzul gave England two yellow cards for a senseless foul early in the game, and for most of the first half, the scene The audience expressed dissatisfaction with the penalty that was not conducive to the team.

image caption, This is the championship that England fans have been waiting for for 56 years.

The physical confrontation on the field continued, and the game also entered a tug of war. Magul hit the post before leveling, and Germany appeared to be in a better position to go into extra time.

However, the quality of this England team that has shown throughout the competition is that they will not be easily beaten.

The Fairy Tale of Kelly’s Return

The sounds of England fans singing “Sweet Caroline” in unison were so familiar, and at the end of the game, those greetings to the players were even more moving than ever.

The lyrics of ‘The Three Lions’ have finally come true, as football goes home at the National Stadium in front of an all-time record number of spectators for England’s women’s game.

Captain Williamson cried in the final moments and vice-captain Millie Bright wiped tears from her face as she hugged close friend Rachel Daly (Daly).

Wegman also changed his usual calm expression and rushed onto the court with his hands raised, his face in disbelief. She is now the first coach in history to lead two different nations to two consecutive European Championships – she led the Netherlands to the title in 2017.

image caption, England lost to Germany in the Euro 2009 final (the picture shows the England women's football team celebrating on the field).

Midfielder Jill Scott (Scott), who experienced first-hand what it was like to lose to Germany in the final in 2009, came on in overtime to help England stay to the end, and she finally restrained Can’t stand your emotions.

The young Manchester United player Touni, who has scored three goals off the bench in this tournament, also stepped forward to open the scoring in this game – but the most important moment belongs to Kelly.

She was forced to miss the Olympics due to injury and was sidelined for 11 months. With her efforts, she was re-selected for the European Cup team list and finally scored a goal that will go down in history.

The icing on the cake for the victory in the final was that England striker Beth Mead finally became the top scorer with six goals and five assists, and won the Golden Boot of the tournament.

England lifted the trophy to a standing ovation before defender Bronze, covered in confetti, slid to his knees on the pitch before players wore St George’s flags around the field to celebrate the victory.

news/240/cpsprodpb/9CBA/production/_126122104_england.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/9CBA/production/_126122104_england.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/9CBA/production/_126122104_england.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/9CBA/production/_126122104_england.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/9CBA/production/_126122104_england.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/9CBA/production/_126122104_england.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/9CBA/production/_126122104_england.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/9CBA/production/_126122104_england.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/9CBA/production/_126122104_england.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/9CBA/production/_126122104_england.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images

The face of women’s football in England changed forever

– Phil McNulty, BBC Sport’s chief correspondent

England has been crying out for football to come home for many years – after years of misfortune, football has finally entered the house, greeted by the jubilant arms of Wembley Stadium, and the Three Lions have become European champions.

In sheer numbers, they beat eight-time European champions Germany 2-1 in extra time. It sounds intuitive, but the broad context made their victory a moment that shook women’s football and women’s sports.

It was 7:51, and it was felt, seen, heard, as brilliant captain Leah Williamson lifted the precious trophy over his head in the twilight of Wembley Stadium. It all came true.

England’s unparalleled Three Lions will be crowned Euro 2022 champions, securing a place in the annals of history. England’s women’s football team won its first major trophy. England’s senior football team won its first major championship in 56 years.

On a day when a UEFA-record 87,192 spectators filled Wembley Stadium, manager Sarina Wegman and her team became legends.

English women are the protagonists, they are the victors. No one can take this away from them.

Years of disappointment are over. English football can finally tell a success story – a victory story – and no one deserves it more than the coach and this team, who have delivered an impeccable and well-managed European Championship this month, Changed the face of women’s football in this country.

For those of us who have witnessed the long-term pain of the England men’s football team, after five European Cups and five World Cups, a trip through Japan, Portugal, Germany, South Africa, Poland and Ukraine, Brazil, France, Russia and Following their Euro 2020 journey last summer, this tragic history was brought to an end by the Three Lions themselves at Wembley on their doorstep.

That’s what it’s like to see England win trophies, and the Three Lions are so deserving of it all. They have every right to enjoy every moment of Wembley’s revelry, and Wegman’s team and support team take a tour around the field to receive praise and take a good look at the tens of thousands of smiling faces celebrating victory.