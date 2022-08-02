Home Sports Women’s Euro 2022: Football ‘home’ as England beats Germany – BBC News
Sports

Women’s Euro 2022: Football ‘home’ as England beats Germany – BBC News

by admin
Women’s Euro 2022: Football ‘home’ as England beats Germany – BBC News
  • Emma Sanders
  • BBC Sport reporter, Wembley Stadium, London

news/240/cpsprodpb/15E2/production/_126120650_e723bdc16c4d283fdb3b9be0cd52f374e2a50b73.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15E2/production/_126120650_e723bdc16c4d283fdb3b9be0cd52f374e2a50b73.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15E2/production/_126120650_e723bdc16c4d283fdb3b9be0cd52f374e2a50b73.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15E2/production/_126120650_e723bdc16c4d283fdb3b9be0cd52f374e2a50b73.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/15E2/production/_126120650_e723bdc16c4d283fdb3b9be0cd52f374e2a50b73.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/15E2/production/_126120650_e723bdc16c4d283fdb3b9be0cd52f374e2a50b73.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15E2/production/_126120650_e723bdc16c4d283fdb3b9be0cd52f374e2a50b73.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15E2/production/_126120650_e723bdc16c4d283fdb3b9be0cd52f374e2a50b73.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15E2/production/_126120650_e723bdc16c4d283fdb3b9be0cd52f374e2a50b73.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/15E2/production/_126120650_e723bdc16c4d283fdb3b9be0cd52f374e2a50b73.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,PA medium

image caption,

This is the first major championship of English football after 56 years.

England made history at Wembley Stadium. In a dramatic Euro 2022 Women’s final, they won their first ever women’s soccer championship by beating eight-time champions rivals Germany.

With 10 minutes left in overtime, substitute Chloe Kelly scored in a corner kick scrimmage, sending 87,192 spectators into a frantic cry.

She waited for a few seconds, and after the referee determined that the goal was valid, she immediately took off her jersey, running and waving it overhead. Her teammates lifted her up, and the whole team fell into ecstasy at this moment.

It was a landmark day in English football as the team led by manager Sarina Wiegman showed that they were facing a strong and physically demanding Germany The team was no less in the challenge.

You may also like

Milan, De Ketelaere is in Milan. Today he...

Beijing Winter Olympics Spirit Propaganda Group was established...

Obiang: ‘My heart? Now I know what life...

Allegri: «This Juventus can still grow a lot»...

The first China Youth Football League National Finals...

The parks of the regime and the (true)...

Altafini, Sivori, Higuain: how many market “snags” between...

In Canavese changed the majority of coaches They...

The giant squid hunting in the depths of...

Xiamen No. 10 Middle School: Greeting the “basket”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy