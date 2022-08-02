[Why do we choose this article]The popularity of Apple’s mobile phone has increased year by year, and it has also brought a certain influence. Compared with Android and Windows, Apple’s iOS and MacOS systems are more closed, which is completely opposite to the core concept of “decentralization” of Web3. Will Apple’s closed system hinder the development of Web3? (Editor in charge: Hong Yuxuan)

Apple has recently started looking for Web3 talent, and according to two recent job postings on its job site, it needs a creative director interested in interactive platforms and Web3 and a content marketing director who understands Web3 technology.

The core idea of ​​Web3 is out of tune with iOS

Although Apple has removed the listing from its website, versions are still circulating online.

This shows that Apple attaches great importance to the technology and trend of Web3, but compared with Apple’s closed system,The “decentralized” nature of Web3’s core concept is incompatible with the current operation of Apple’s core iOS.

Apple may be killing the metaverse, said Matthew Ball, managing partner of venture capital firm Epyllion Co. and author of “The Metaverse and How It Will Revolutionize Everything.”

macOS is the center that holds the master

Ball believes that while Apple appears to be able to thrive in the next era of more immersive computing,The company’s grip on distribution could be undermining the industry.

“Apple doesn’t allow crypto-based virtual worlds, and they’ve successfully blocked certain types of disruptive innovations and categories,” Ball said.

Ball noted that the tech giant is exerting undue influence over “what’s available and what’s not” in the virtual world.

In charge of software distribution on the platform, Apple violates the spirit of Web3

According to a Pew Research Center study, more than 50 percent of technology innovators and developers predict that by 2040, virtual worlds will be further integrated into people’s daily lives.

Compared with technology giants such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and IBM, Apple’s success in the mobile phone business has caused experts to worry about its entry into the Metaverse.

Ball believes that AppleControl APIs control the software on their platform, and thus get a large portion of the profits. Apps on the Apple iOS interface require Apple approval and payment must be made to Apple.

Ball pointed out that most encrypted games today are either not supported on iOS or are relatively rudimentary, and users can only play through the browser, which highlights Apple’s influence.

