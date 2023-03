One inconvenience after another is rolling into hockey Kladno. A round before the end of the regular season, the Knights were clear that they were facing a tie against the best team in the Chance league. The legendary Jaromír Jágr et al. they will also have to deal with an almost forty-day break. “It’s terrible,” admits coach Martin Pešout. On the other hand, he perceives that rest can be a key advantage in the subsequent battle for participation in the Tipsport Extra League.

