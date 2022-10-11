At 7:12 on October 11, the first passenger train Z9232 departed from Yangling Railway Station.

At 7:5 on October 11, the first passenger train Z9231 departed from Xi’an Railway Station; at 7:12, the first passenger train Z9232 departed from Yangling Railway Station. After 45 minutes of operation, the two-way trains reached the final destination of Yangling and Xi’an respectively, marking the official opening of the Xi’an-Yangling Intercity Express Passenger Train. From the “Millennium Ancient Capital” to the “City of Agricultural Science”, direct trains make travel more convenient for passengers.

In order to build a one-hour economic circle of the Guanzhong Plain urban agglomeration and meet the needs of multi-level rail transportation, China Railway Xi’an Bureau Group Co., Ltd. will open 3 pairs of 6 intercity express passenger trains between Xi’an and Yangling from now on, covering morning, middle and During the main travel period of evening passengers, the one-way fare is 14.5 yuan, and the whole journey takes only 45 minutes, providing a new choice for people in the two places to travel.

On the same day, Yangling merchant Zhao Aili took the first passenger train Z9232 to go to Xi’an to wholesale clothing. “Recently, my shop needs to replenish a batch of goods. When I learned that Yangling Railway Station has opened an express passenger train to Xi’an, I immediately bought a round-trip ticket. I go to work in the morning and return by car in the evening. It is economical, convenient and fast. Moreover, during the epidemic prevention and control period, taking the direct train can reduce the risk.” Zhao Aili said.

Zhou Qiang, Secretary of the Party Branch of Yangling Railway Station, said: “The operation of the Xi’an-Yangling Intercity Express Passenger Train can better meet the needs of the people in the two places for commuting, tourism and family visits, and effectively promote the industrial agglomeration and economic integration development of the two places.” At the same time, Yangling Railway Station strictly implements epidemic prevention and control measures, strengthens the frequency of epidemic prevention and sterilization in key areas, and reminds passengers to maintain a safe distance and take personal protection when queuing for ticket check and boarding.(Reporter: Wu Yongjie)