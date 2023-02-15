Xiangjiang New District will rise to be a scientific and technological innovation highland

The second phase of the Science and Technology Innovation Park of the Xiangjiang Science and Technology Base is expected to be capped at the end of the year

School-enterprise cooperation platform land use renderings.Picture/Provided by the interviewed unit

Xiaoxiang Morning News Changsha News On February 14th, at the construction site of the first industrial park of the second phase of the Xiangjiang Science and Technology Innovation Base under construction-Science and Technology Innovation Park, the construction unit is intensively carrying out field leveling and earthwork construction. The reporter learned that the second phase of the Science and Technology Park of Xiangjiang Science and Technology Innovation Base is expected to complete the main body capping by the end of this year, and many supporting roads around it will also be completed by the end of the year. In 2024, surrounded by Yuelu Mountain and Taohualing, Hunan Xiangjiang New District will rise to a new highland for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

The second and third phases of the Xiangjiang Science and Technology Innovation Base are adjacent to Lujing Road in the west, West Second Ring Road and Changsheng Road in the east, Taohualing Scenic Area in the north, and Hanpu Avenue in the south, with an area of ​​about 1,078 mu and a total construction area of ​​about 623,000 square meters. The Science and Technology Innovation Park project is positioned as a platform for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements for colleges and universities inside and outside the province. It will become a solid carrier for the University of Science and Technology City to fully serve universities, governments, and enterprises, and an important guarantee for the successful transformation of scientific research achievements on the school-enterprise cooperation platform.

The reporter learned that the project plans to lay out six functional areas, which will focus on new material technology and application, artificial intelligence related to intelligent manufacturing, core equipment and systems of big data, biotechnology and application of three key industries, and open up channels for the output of scientific and technological achievements in universities , improve the scientific and technological innovation service system for the whole life cycle of scientific research achievements from incubation, growth to mature enterprises, create an ecological system of emerging industrial clusters in line with the direction of the university’s advantageous disciplines, and form the ability to transport industries to other industrial parks in Xiangjiang New Area, becoming a large-scale, The first school-enterprise cooperation platform gathering area with a complete chain and strong benefits will empower the creation of a technological innovation highland and promote the high-quality development of the science and technology industry in the new area.

In 2022, Xiangjiang Group University Science and Technology City Company will explore a new and unique development path in terms of school-enterprise cooperation, and gradually build multiple school-enterprise cooperation platforms. Among them, the Changsha Yuelu Mountain Frontier Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Innovation Center, established in cooperation with key universities and Dahao Technology, has achieved a major breakthrough in the construction of a school-enterprise cooperation platform, and is a new exploration of the market-oriented transformation model of scientific and technological achievements.

At the same time, the cooperation between Dakecheng Company and other key universities is also gradually rolling out, and it has carried out close cooperation with many colleges of Hunan University, including the professional talent practice base jointly established with the Institute of Engineering Management, strategic cooperation with the Institute of Chemical Engineering, and financial cooperation. Establish in-depth cooperation with the School of Statistics, the School of Electrical and Information Engineering, the School of Biology, and the Changsha Center of the National Supercomputing Center.

Reporter Li Tang Correspondent Xie Lusha

Source: Xiaoxiang Morning News