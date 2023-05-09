Home » Criticism of Gustavo Bolívar for dubious survey for the mayor of Bogotá
Criticism of Gustavo Bolívar for dubious survey for the mayor of Bogotá

Criticism of Gustavo Bolívar for dubious survey for the mayor of Bogotá

The cities and departments of the entire national territory are preparing for a new election day. Bogotá, the Colombian capital, is no exception and among the toughest-sounding candidates to be its next leader is Gustavo Bolívar, who nevertheless He has been left very badly in the last hours by a survey in which he seems to lead the intention to vote. The problem is that the poll does not have the necessary requirements to be valid.

“Communication Strategy No. 1: Even if they insult you, as a result of their despair, do not respond to the attacks of the one that leads 1%,” said Gustavo Bolívar, also a former senator, accompanying the survey in which leads the voting intention to reach the Palace of Lievano with 27%, followed by Rodrigo Lara Restrepo with 15% and Juan Daniel Oviedo with 10%.

The survey would have been carried out by the company “Opinion Consultants – Data Measurements and Analysis”, a firm that, however, would not have the endorsement of the CNE National Electoral Council. On the other hand, the polling firm would not have a registry with the Chamber of Commerce either.

