Criticism of Gustavo Bolívar for dubious survey for the mayor of Bogotá

The cities and departments of the entire national territory are preparing for a new election day. Bogotá, the Colombian capital, is no exception and among the toughest-sounding candidates to be its next leader is Gustavo Bolívar, who nevertheless He has been left very badly in the last hours by a survey in which he seems to lead the intention to vote. The problem is that the poll does not have the necessary requirements to be valid.

“Communication Strategy No. 1: Even if they insult you, as a result of their despair, do not respond to the attacks of the one that leads 1%,” said Gustavo Bolívar, also a former senator, accompanying the survey in which leads the voting intention to reach the Palace of Lievano with 27%, followed by Rodrigo Lara Restrepo with 15% and Juan Daniel Oviedo with 10%.

The survey would have been carried out by the company “Opinion Consultants – Data Measurements and Analysis”, a firm that, however, would not have the endorsement of the CNE National Electoral Council. On the other hand, the polling firm would not have a registry with the Chamber of Commerce either.