Messi: the future is already decided

Apologies to his teammates and return to the pitch for training with Paris Saint Germain, but Leo Messi’s future remains far from Paris and ever closer to Saudi Arabia. The Argentine world champion, after the escape to Riyadh due to an unauthorized commercial engagement from the club the consequent two-week suspension due to his absence from training on Monday 1st May, he trained on the Camp des Loges ground. May 5 on Instagram they have arrived a public apology (“I apologize to my teammates and the club and I await the club’s decisions”) and the tensions between the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and PSG have eased. Messi will be available for the Ligue 1 home match against Ajaccio.

Messi in Arabia: deal already concluded

A respite in view of the natural contract expires on June 30th. Then Lionel Messi should sign a golden contract with Arab club Al Hilal. According to a Saudi source close to the negotiations reported by the agency AFP, the deal has already been closed. The same source called the deal “huge” confirming the deal rumors from 400 million for one year. But to convince the “Pulce” to move to Arabia, Al Hilal would have started negotiations to recruit from Barcelona Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets e dal Psg Marco Verratti.

The chat with Lewandowski in Paris

This is how one’s dreams are shattered sensational return of Messi to Barcelona. A long chat between the Argentine and the Polish striker from Barça Robert Lewandowski on the red carpet of the Laureus Awards in Paris had fueled the hopes of the fans blaugrana. But Barcelona have made it known they can only offer their former player a contract worth 25 million gross per year (in order to comply with the criteria of the fair play financial).