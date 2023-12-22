Home » Xinhua All Media+ | Delivering warmth and rising hope – News from the resettlement site of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Jishishan – Xinhuanet
News

Xinhua All Media+ | Delivering warmth and rising hope – News from the resettlement site of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Jishishan – Xinhuanet

by admin

Delivering warmth and rising hope – News from the resettlement site of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Jishishan

Since the 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Jishishan, Gansu, forces at all levels have organized and allocated disaster relief materials to properly resettle the affected people and ensure that they have a warm winter.

Yesterday, in Meipo Village, Dahejia Town, Jishishan County, the victims had a “new house”; in Yangwa Village, Liuji Township, Jishishan County, members of the Gansu Provincial Psychological Rescue Team were playing games with the children.

Emergency tents have turned to prefabricated houses that are more windproof, warmer and safer; psychological counseling has helped affected children get out of trouble and regain confidence… As time goes by, resettlement in earthquake-stricken areas has entered a new stage.

Reporters: Fan Peishen, Ma Sha, Lang Bingbing, Zhang Zhimin
Produced by Xinhua News Agency Audio and Video Department

See also  Another bittersweet feast! - OujdaCity

You may also like

ROUNDUP: Real estate prices in Germany with the...

EcoNews: “Presidential election of December 20: the CENI...

Thousands of migrants, outdoors in Eagle Pass in...

The Treasury found irregularities in accounting accounts for...

The Municipal Academy of Agricultural Sciences held a...

Photovoltaics: Fronius with internal short-time work

Public transport will become paid for working-age people...

Dgcim left a detained American in a wheelchair...

Human Rights Institute: Flanders violates the rights of...

Pereira in transition: The minutes of the splicing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy