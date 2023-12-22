Xinhua All Media+ | Delivering warmth and rising hope – News from the resettlement site of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Jishishan – Xinhuanet

Delivering warmth and rising hope – News from the resettlement site of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Jishishan

Since the 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Jishishan, Gansu, forces at all levels have organized and allocated disaster relief materials to properly resettle the affected people and ensure that they have a warm winter.

Yesterday, in Meipo Village, Dahejia Town, Jishishan County, the victims had a “new house”; in Yangwa Village, Liuji Township, Jishishan County, members of the Gansu Provincial Psychological Rescue Team were playing games with the children.

Emergency tents have turned to prefabricated houses that are more windproof, warmer and safer; psychological counseling has helped affected children get out of trouble and regain confidence… As time goes by, resettlement in earthquake-stricken areas has entered a new stage.

Reporters: Fan Peishen, Ma Sha, Lang Bingbing, Zhang Zhimin

Produced by Xinhua News Agency Audio and Video Department

