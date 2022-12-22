Xinhua All Media + | No matter how good the service is, more convenience, Chongqing speeds up the “last 100 meters” of vaccination for key populations

Xinhua News Agency reported blood pressure measurement, registration information, vaccination, and observation for 30 minutes… In less than an hour, Jiang Deqiong, a 70-year-old resident of Zaoqi Village Community, Shipingqiao Street, Jiulongpo District, Chongqing, completed the first injection of the new crown at his home Vaccination.

“After I got sick, I couldn’t move around, and I haven’t been vaccinated. Now the community has delivered the vaccine to my door, fulfilling my wish of getting vaccinated.” Jiang Deqiong said.

Not long ago, community workers came to check the vaccination status of residents, and invited Jiang Deqiong, who had not been vaccinated at the time, to join the community vaccination WeChat service group. Knowing that the street provides door-to-door vaccination services for the new crown vaccine, Jiang Deqiong made an appointment for vaccination, and the next day the community contacted a doctor for door-to-door vaccination.

The “last 100 meters” is the “critical 100 meters” for vaccination of key populations. According to the relevant person in charge of Shipingqiao Street, the on-site vaccination service team first provides health assessments for the vaccinated residents, and then carries out vaccination services based on the results of the health assessments. Up to now, the street has vaccinated more than 2,000 people with disabilities by delivering vaccines to their doors.

Optimizing the Implementation of the “New Ten Measures” for Epidemic Prevention and Control After the release, Chongqing continued to optimize the vaccination process, opened up the “last 100 meters” of vaccination, and provided safe and orderly vaccination services for key groups. All districts and counties have set up special vaccination classes to facilitate the vaccination of key groups by setting up green channels, temporary vaccination sites, mobile vaccination vehicles, opening special vaccination sessions, and providing door-to-door services.

In the past week, the Shanan Street Community of Yubei Road Street, Shapingba District, Chongqing City has set up a “temporary vaccination site for the elderly” every morning, and many elderly people have registered information and vaccinated in an orderly manner accompanied by their family members.

“Do you have any chronic diseases? What medicine are you taking? What are you allergic to?” At the vaccination site, the doctor is conducting a detailed physical assessment of the old man Wang Xizhen, and said that a detailed physical assessment is required for each elderly person before vaccination. to be vaccinated. Wang Xizhen’s family members told reporters that the family also had concerns before. Recently, through community publicity, they learned that vaccination has good effects in preventing severe illness and reducing the risk of death, so they took the initiative to vaccinate. Vaccination is very convenient.”

Granny Li, a 70-year-old resident of the Shanan Street community this year, told reporters that her children persuaded her to get vaccinated at first, but now that more and more elderly friends around her have been vaccinated safely, she dispelled her worries. “I think the elderly should actively vaccinate as long as their bodies allow, and be the first person responsible for their own health.”

“Considering that many elderly people have concerns about vaccination, in addition to providing good services, we must strengthen publicity and guidance to help them eliminate their concerns.” Wang Fangfang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shanan Street Community, said.

In the past few days, the staff of Shanan Street community have fully figured out the target population, established a work account, strengthened publicity and guidance, carried out door-to-door publicity, explained the importance of vaccination and vaccination contraindications and other related knowledge to the elderly, and patiently answered the doubts of the masses , and strive to increase the willingness of the masses to vaccinate. At present, the vaccination rate of the first dose of vaccine for people over 60 years old in Shanan Street community has reached 93%.