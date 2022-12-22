Home News Xinhua All Media + | No matter how good the service is, more convenience, Chongqing speeds up the “last 100 meters” of vaccination for key groups_Hangzhou Net
News

Xinhua All Media + | No matter how good the service is, more convenience, Chongqing speeds up the “last 100 meters” of vaccination for key groups_Hangzhou Net

by admin

Xinhua All Media + | No matter how good the service is, more convenience, Chongqing speeds up the “last 100 meters” of vaccination for key populations

Xinhua News Agency reported blood pressure measurement, registration information, vaccination, and observation for 30 minutes… In less than an hour, Jiang Deqiong, a 70-year-old resident of Zaoqi Village Community, Shipingqiao Street, Jiulongpo District, Chongqing, completed the first injection of the new crown at his home Vaccination.

“After I got sick, I couldn’t move around, and I haven’t been vaccinated. Now the community has delivered the vaccine to my door, fulfilling my wish of getting vaccinated.” Jiang Deqiong said.

Not long ago, community workers came to check the vaccination status of residents, and invited Jiang Deqiong, who had not been vaccinated at the time, to join the community vaccination WeChat service group. Knowing that the street provides door-to-door vaccination services for the new crown vaccine, Jiang Deqiong made an appointment for vaccination, and the next day the community contacted a doctor for door-to-door vaccination.

The “last 100 meters” is the “critical 100 meters” for vaccination of key populations. According to the relevant person in charge of Shipingqiao Street, the on-site vaccination service team first provides health assessments for the vaccinated residents, and then carries out vaccination services based on the results of the health assessments. Up to now, the street has vaccinated more than 2,000 people with disabilities by delivering vaccines to their doors.

Optimizing the Implementation of the “New Ten Measures” for Epidemic Prevention and Control After the release, Chongqing continued to optimize the vaccination process, opened up the “last 100 meters” of vaccination, and provided safe and orderly vaccination services for key groups. All districts and counties have set up special vaccination classes to facilitate the vaccination of key groups by setting up green channels, temporary vaccination sites, mobile vaccination vehicles, opening special vaccination sessions, and providing door-to-door services.

See also  Salerno, Don Comincio Lanzara died - breaking latest news

In the past week, the Shanan Street Community of Yubei Road Street, Shapingba District, Chongqing City has set up a “temporary vaccination site for the elderly” every morning, and many elderly people have registered information and vaccinated in an orderly manner accompanied by their family members.

“Do you have any chronic diseases? What medicine are you taking? What are you allergic to?” At the vaccination site, the doctor is conducting a detailed physical assessment of the old man Wang Xizhen, and said that a detailed physical assessment is required for each elderly person before vaccination. to be vaccinated. Wang Xizhen’s family members told reporters that the family also had concerns before. Recently, through community publicity, they learned that vaccination has good effects in preventing severe illness and reducing the risk of death, so they took the initiative to vaccinate. Vaccination is very convenient.”

Granny Li, a 70-year-old resident of the Shanan Street community this year, told reporters that her children persuaded her to get vaccinated at first, but now that more and more elderly friends around her have been vaccinated safely, she dispelled her worries. “I think the elderly should actively vaccinate as long as their bodies allow, and be the first person responsible for their own health.”

“Considering that many elderly people have concerns about vaccination, in addition to providing good services, we must strengthen publicity and guidance to help them eliminate their concerns.” Wang Fangfang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shanan Street Community, said.

In the past few days, the staff of Shanan Street community have fully figured out the target population, established a work account, strengthened publicity and guidance, carried out door-to-door publicity, explained the importance of vaccination and vaccination contraindications and other related knowledge to the elderly, and patiently answered the doubts of the masses , and strive to increase the willingness of the masses to vaccinate. At present, the vaccination rate of the first dose of vaccine for people over 60 years old in Shanan Street community has reached 93%.

You may also like

Rob Brezsny Taurus Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

Unpaid Imu and Tasi, hole of 1.4 million....

Improving medical treatment capabilities in an all-round way...

Migrants, Mantua: “Decree flows at 82,705 units”. Destination...

Rift between the Ladins: Cortina, Livinallongo and Colle...

Li Keqiang presided over the National Standing Committee:...

Rob Brezsny Virgo Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

Xiamen Municipal Health and Health Commission: Do not...

Vigil of the CEI for Ukraine, Cardinal Zuppi...

The Municipal Bureau launched the Youth Theory Study...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy