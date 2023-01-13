Home News Xiuzhou Fire Organization launched blood donation activities
Xiuzhou Fire Organization launched blood donation activities

Xiuzhou Fire Organization launched blood donation activities

Release date: 2023-01-13 10:51

Source of information: Municipal Fire Rescue Detachment

Due to the superimposed effects of the new crown “yang tide” and the winter “cold wave”, it is difficult to collect blood at the blood station in the city center, and the blood supply for clinical use is insufficient. The Xiuzhou Fire Rescue Brigade immediately responded to the blood donation initiative, and organized blood donation activities on January 12.

During the blood donation process, the medical staff first carefully explained the relevant knowledge of blood donation, and emphasized the blood collection standards after the new coronavirus infection “Yangkang”. All team members strictly abide by the order of blood donation, fill in forms, measure blood pressure, conduct preliminary screening for laboratory tests, collect blood samples, etc., and actively cooperate with medical staff in blood collection. The whole blood donation process is orderly. Bags of fresh blood condensed the team members’ selfless dedication to the people’s sincerity. The strict team appearance and high enthusiasm won unanimous praise from the medical staff on site.

Through this voluntary blood donation activity, the dedication spirit of all fire rescue personnel to care for the masses and serve the society has been further stimulated. The team members said that donating blood is the supreme honor, and they will continue to pass on their love in the future, interpret the spirit of dedication to the people with practical actions, and show the positive energy of “flame blue” in the new era.

