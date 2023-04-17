Drunk driving?Nanjing’s online car-hailing crash into digital traffic police sparked hot debate (Video) | Nanjing | Traffic Police | Tunnel | Drunk Driving

In the early morning of April 16, several traffic policemen in Nanjing Xuanwu Lake Tunnel were investigating drunk driving when they were hit by an online car-hailing car. Netizens from mainland China posted on Weibo, questioning the violation of the traffic police. Some netizens said that the traffic police “served it”.

According to mainland media reports, on April 16, the traffic police in a tunnel in Nanjing were checking for drunk driving when they were hit by an online car-hailing car! Whether the driver involved in the accident was drunk driving has not yet been officially confirmed.

According to eyewitnesses, the location of the accident was the Xuanwu Lake Tunnel in Nanjing. It was early in the morning, and a team of traffic policemen was checking for drunk driving in the tunnel. Suddenly, an online car-hailing car drove straight up, hitting several traffic policemen, and the driver of the online car-hailing car was suspected of being drunk.

Many netizens posted on Weibo, accusing the traffic police of checking for drunk driving in tunnels. There are even comments saying that the traffic police deserve it, who told you to check for drunk driving in the tunnel.

“Checking cars in the tunnel is really costing money and life. They even said it was for your safety.”

“Isn’t parking allowed in the tunnel? Check for drunk driving?”

“What about the safe distance? Safety comes first, life comes first, and inspections are the only guarantees!”

“I would like to ask, why is it safe to check cars in the tunnel? The tunnel has no good sightlines, 2. There are only three lanes! If the car in front avoids, it may not necessarily be able to avoid the car behind, and it may also cause multiple cars to rear-end ! Hope to ban all car inspections in tunnels!”

“The tunnel checks for drunk driving, and the traffic police violate the rules themselves.”

“He said that drunk driving is drunk driving?? What evidence does he have? Or did the driver who recorded the video drink with him?? Use your brain, how can an online car-hailing driver drink and drive! Use your brain and believe everything others say .”

The vehicle surveillance video released by netizens shows that there are 3 lanes in Nanjing Xuanwu Lake Tunnel, and the leftmost lane was temporarily closed by the traffic police who put 2 warning signs on the lane. But the warning sign is very small, and it is not far from the location where the traffic police check the car. The video shows that the online car-hailing car slammed on the brakes after hitting the warning sign, but still hit the traffic police in front, and at least two traffic police were knocked into the air.

(Please click the picture below to watch the video)

(Please click the picture below to watch the video)

Editor in charge: Lin Li