On the occasion of the Mid-autumn Festival, on September 8, the theme demonstration activity of “Our Festival Mid-Autumn Festival” in Xi’an, “the full moon and the Mid-Autumn Festival reunion and the family tradition of Xixian”, was held in Fengxi New Town, Xixian New District.



The event was hosted by the Civilization Office of the Xi’an Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and undertaken by the Civilization Office of the Party Working Committee of Xixian New District and the Party and Government Office of Fengxi New Town. Vibrant classical dances, lively and interesting magic performances, and touching lectures all fully reflect the strong cultural connotation of the Mid-Autumn Festival, and guide the majority of cadres and employees to deeply feel the infinite charm of the excellent traditional Chinese culture.



The event kicked off with the collective dance “Tie the Door God” by Xixianfeng West Primary School. The jumping notes, moving dance postures, youthful melody, and the wonderful performances of the children attracted everyone’s attention to the stage.



The event also invited Shi Zhiguang, a member of Xi’an’s “Star of Qin People” moral model propaganda group, winner of the National Moral Model Nomination Award, and a member of a national civilized family. With the theme of “writing life on a seven-foot screen”, he talked about his involvement in public welfare undertakings. Deeds, telling the story of himself from acting as Lei Feng, learning from Lei Feng to learning to be Lei Feng with the whole family to the audience. He is also affectionately called “People’s Projectionist” and “Live Lei Feng around” by the masses. All he did was just like Comrade Lei Feng, devoting his limited life to serving the people infinitely. He used his practical actions to make dedication a family tradition.

“The poetry Solitaire and Flying Flowers performed by the children is really great. I hope to hold more activities like this in the future, so that everyone can have a better understanding of traditional festivals, especially from the dolls, so that children can learn about the excellent traditional culture. , feel the good family style and good family training.” said Mr. Lei from Fengxi Group.



At the event site, the short video “My Family Tradition and Family Motto” produced by the Fengxi New Town Disciplinary Committee was played. The inheritance and development of Fengjiaxian. During the event, interactive links such as ancient poems solitaire and lantern riddle guessing were also set up, which fully enhanced the audience’s sense of participation and the sense of belonging to the festival. At the same time, a themed photo and punch-in landscape frame was also set up at the scene. The audience participating in the event held civilized practice signs such as “Xi’an is beautiful because of you” and “Civilized Fengxi has you and me” to participate in the civilization punch-in group photo.

It is reported that during this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival, Xixian New District will also give full play to the role of the new era civilization practice center, institutes, stations and various cultural positions, and extensively carry out a series of activities such as cultural benefit performances, poetry recitations, volunteer care, and civilized fashion publicity. Vigorously carry forward the excellent traditional culture of the Chinese nation, actively cultivate and practice the core socialist values, make traditional Chinese culture deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, cultivate deep national feelings, and make “our festivals” closer to the masses and life.

