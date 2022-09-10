Mid-autumn night, the end of the world is at this time. On the evening of September 10th, the finals of the first Beijing Frisbee Open competition were fought passionately in the Canal Olympic Sports Park in Tongzhou District. The Frisbee gently gliding over the Grand Canal and the full moon just rose. Add radiance and radiance to each other and draw a perfect ending to the 5-day Frisbee feast. This year’s Frisbee Open is one of the important events of the Grand Canal walking series, and it is also a perfect presentation of Canal plus sports. The small Frisbee has become a carrier that connects the millennium canal culture and modern fashion. Frisbee, enjoy the joy of sports. The competition was co-sponsored by Beijing Social Sports Management Center, Chaoyang District Sports Bureau, and Tongzhou District Sports Bureau.

In the Volkswagen final, the transition from offense to defense was fast, and the players skillfully used forehand and backhand to pass and cooperate. Cheers came from the stands, and the players’ stretching movements and tacit cooperation conquered the audience present. After more than three weekends of fierce battles, there are not only wonderful moments such as flying and leaping, but also joyful moments of cheering after scoring. There are not only individual outstanding performances but also team tacit cooperation, leaving both sweat and sweat. Moved to tears.

In the end, YJ.ACE, Tsinghua University Ultimate Frisbee Team, and HangTime won the first, second, and third runners-up in the competitive group. CT, Go Sky, and Pengrui won the first, second, and third runner-up in the public group. Second place, UN team and YJ.ACE team won the top two in the single-sex women’s group.

In this competition, most of the contestants were born in the 1990s, mainly in finance, real estate, IT, sports and other occupations, and there were also students from capital universities such as Tsinghua University and Peking University. The fashionable and trendy characteristics of Frisbee sports make this group of young people with huge consumption potential very “up”. They participate in official competitions and compete with masters, learn more Frisbee techniques, improve team skills and tactics, relieve work and life pressure, and become Frisbee enthusiasts new demands.

With the deepening of the competition, all aspects of the competition site have undergone subtle new changes. First of all, the playing and singing of the national anthem before the game makes the game more ceremonial. After the game, the two teams high-five each other and the spiritual circle also strengthens the communication between the teams and enhances the participants’ sense of experience and gain. Secondly, by popularizing the rules and culture of Frisbee through the competition, the contestants also have obvious actions to slow down and protect the opponent when they grab the game, so they can better understand the game and respect their opponents. This Open also directly improved the referees’ refereeing experience, tapped a large number of potential Frisbee referees, and ensured the fairness and fluency of the game. In addition, the frisbee feast in the two major competition areas has made the fans of the Beijing city too addicted. In addition to the fans who came to watch the game, there are still a large number of netizens watching the live broadcast online. In the finals of the competition group alone, 9 million netizens passed Kuaishou, Watching the game on Weibo, Douyin and other platforms, the live broadcast allows people to better understand the sports attributes of Frisbee and experience the charm of competitive Frisbee.

Although the dangerous actions and uncivilized behaviors in the game have been significantly reduced, there are also cases of using the rules to dive, delaying the game time, and disrespecting the opponent. The upgrade of the Beijing Frisbee Open competition system stands at a new starting point, improving the quality of the competition, strengthening the professional training of referees, improving the competition point system, allowing more people to participate in the competition, making the competition more professional, and making the Open competition in the “real sports,” more unity”.

In recent years, the sub-center of Beijing City has focused on meeting the health needs of the people, enriching the supply of sports facilities through multiple channels, extensively carrying out national fitness activities and promoting the vigorous development of the industry. At present, the urban ecological picture of this future city of “blue and green interweaving, fresh and bright, and water city integration” has been presented. Parks, stadiums, and sports facilities have been built in the sub-center. Marathon, road cycling, cycling and other events are in the sub-center. The center has been held successively, and the entry of the first Frisbee Open has made more and more sports fans understand, recognize and fall in love with the sub-center.

After the cold winter of the epidemic, people’s awareness of health has been continuously enhanced, and new outdoor sports have ushered in new development opportunities. The 5-day open competition left behind the laughter and laughter of Frisbee people, and also opened up a new direction for sports plus tourism and sports to promote consumption. The small frisbee turns a big industry, and after the frisbee explodes, standing on the wind of the times, the real challenge has just begun. In the future, it is necessary to continue to increase efforts to promote Frisbee, build an ecological system for competitions, referees, coaches, and training, supplement the supply of peripheral products such as venues, equipment, and clothing, and promote Frisbee sports to more groups, so that Frisbee sports can be healthier and longer-term. To develop, let the Beijing Frisbee concept of “real sports, more unity” more firmly fall into the hearts of every Frisbee lover.

