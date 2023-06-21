Home » Victor Wembanyama throws first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft
Sports

Victor Wembanyama throws first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft

by admin
Victor Wembanyama throws first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-plus French player expected to be taken by San Antonio with the first pick in the NBA draft this week, threw out a wild ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

He wore a pinstriped jersey with “New York” across the chest rather than the traditional interlocking “NY,” and he had Joe DiMaggio’s No. 5 on the back. Standing on the rubber, he fired the ball in the dirt, well wide of the plate to the first-base side.

The 19-year-old spent this past season with Metropolitans 92 in the French league. The NBA lists his height as 7-4. He has said 7-3 and some internet sites show 7-5.

The NBA draft is Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association San Antonio Spurs New York Yankees

MLB trending

MLB Power Rankings: Who is each team’s best rookie?

2023 MLB Draft prospect rankings: Dylan Crews leads strong top 30

Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell and Fernando Tatis headline Ben Verlander’s team of the week

Red Sox, Nationals, A’s among MLB teams commemorating Juneteenth

Blake Snell Q&A: Padres star on facing Rays for first time, SD’s turnaround and more

2023 MLB All-Star Game: Voting leaders, rosters, starting lineups

Gwynn, glory, generosity: Padres’ Joe Musgrove on playing for San Diego

Elly De La Cruz legs out impressive infield single to first base

Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes could make MLB Draft history after leading LSU back to Omaha

See also  Phil Foden: Manchester City midfielder to miss Liverpool game after appendix removed

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

You may also like

The Czechs have chosen the flag bearer! Miculyčová...

Fabio Fognini skips the doping test to see...

The ÖFB players in the individual review

Summary, result and goals of Brazil 2-4 Senegal

Neumanová fought her way to the podium in...

A professional swimmer disappears while crossing the English...

Football: Germany collects the next test game bankruptcy

Scott McTominay: Unloved to Man Utd, adored by...

Scott McTominay: Unloved to Man Utd, adored by...

The police arrested the manager of the hockey...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy