Biden: “Xi is a dictator”. The lunge of the US president after Blinken’s mission to mend with China

Joe Biden called dictator a Xi Jinping during an electoral fundraising event in California, commenting on the story of the Chinese spy balloons shot down over American skies shortly after the mission of the US secretary of state, Antony Blinkto mend bilateral relations.

“The reason Xi Jinping got very angry when I shot down that balloon with two wagons full of espionage equipment – Biden said – is that he didn’t know it was there. No, I’m serious. That’s the big embarrassment for the dictators, when they don’t know what happened. He didn’t have to go where he was. He got blown off course through Alaska and then down across the United States and he didn’t know it.”

” When he was shot down – Biden commented again – he was very embarrassed and denied that he was even there. We are now in a situation where he wants to be in a relationship again. Antony Blinken just went down there. He did a good job and there it will take some time”, concluded the American president, adding that we need to worry about China but not too much because “it has real economic difficulties”.

