Beijing Enterprises Men’s Basketball Team was reversed by Liaoning Team at home – Sports – China Engineering Network

Beijing Enterprises Men’s Basketball Team was Reversed by Liaoning Team at Home

Last night, the Beijing Enterprises Men’s Basketball Team faced the league’s “leader” Liaoning Bengang Team at home in the 11th round of the 2023-2024 CBA regular season. After leading by 12 points in the final quarter, the North Control team ruined the good game due to their own mistakes and ultimately lost 116-121.

This round of competition is the first game of the second phase of the CBA regular season this season. The Beikong team scored 6 wins and 4 losses in the first 10 rounds of the first phase, temporarily ranking eighth in the winning rate list.

In this game, the two teams launched high-intensity defense from the beginning. Feld, who won the CBA Player of the Month for November before the game, led the team from behind to overtake. Zhang Fan hit 4 three-pointers in the first quarter, and Beijing Control led 37-24. The Liaoning team gradually regained its shooting touch in the second quarter, but Beijing Control’s defensive intensity remained unabated and used counterattacks to maintain the lead. At halftime, Beijing Control continued to lead 67-58.

The third quarter is a key node to test the North Control team. Especially when facing strong opponents in the past, Beijing Control was often reversed by the opponent in the third quarter. In this section, the Liaoning team used its advantage in rebounding and outside shooting to continuously chase points. After a wave of 18-6 efficient offense, the Liaoning team took the lead. Beijing Enterprises entered the final quarter with a 4-point disadvantage of 85 to 89.

At the decisive moment, Beijing Control did not show any fear. Zhang Fan scored 3 three-pointers in a row, allowing the team to stabilize the situation. Felder’s breakthrough layup helped Beijing Control regain control of the game 99-98. Since then, Beijing Enterprises has become more and more courageous, and once led the opponent by 12 points. However, in the last two minutes, the North Control team made consecutive offensive mistakes and their opponents seized the opportunity to tie the score. In the last 30 seconds, Felder missed a key shot, and the opponent’s foreign aid Fogg used a long shot to complete the victory.

Despite the disappointing loss, the Beijing Enterprises Men’s Basketball Team showed great potential and skill throughout the game, demonstrating that they are a force to be reckoned with in the CBA. Fans can look forward to their future performances as they continue to strive for success in the league.

Share this: Facebook

X

