Famous Director Zhang Jizhong Sentenced to Apologize and Compensate Ex-Wife for Privacy Infringement

The Beijing Internet Court has made a first-instance judgment in the case of former famous CCTV director Fan Xinman suing famous director Zhang Jizhong for privacy infringement. The court ruled that Zhang Jizhong should publicly apologize to Fan Xinman and compensate her for mental damage, with a solatium of 20,000 yuan.

The case stems from Zhang Jizhong’s public release of the “Divorce Agreement” with Fan Xinman on the Internet, which illegally made private information about Fan Xinman’s name, birthday, child support status, and property and division status available to the public without her consent. Fan Xinman argued that this unauthorized disclosure seriously damaged her personal privacy and the mental health of their children, leading her to take legal action against Zhang Jizhong.

Zhang Jizhong, known for producing popular series such as “The Swordsman” and “The Legend of the Condor Heroes”, was married to Fan Xinman, a former famous director of CCTV, who has worked on productions like “Oriental Time and Space: People’s Stories” and “Moving China”. The couple, who had a 15-year age gap, officially registered their marriage in May 2002 and divorced on December 23, 2016.

The court’s ruling highlights the importance of respecting privacy and the potential legal consequences of disclosing private information without consent. It serves as a reminder to public figures and individuals alike to be mindful of the privacy rights of others.

