Xu Qin emphasized at the video dispatch meeting of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic and the Provincial Headquarters

News from our newspaper on the 25th (reporter Cao Zhongyi and Li Guoyu) On the evening of the 25th, Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Leader of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, presided over the video scheduling meeting of the leading group and the provincial headquarters. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, implement the requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, and unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”. Adhere to the fast control, quickly eliminate the epidemic in some areas, resolutely win the epidemic prevention and annihilation war, and create a safe and stable social environment for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Guo Yanhong, head of the Heilongjiang Working Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, delivered a speech. Xu Qin and Hu Changsheng dispatched the epidemic prevention and control work in Jiamusi, Heihe, Harbin, Mudanjiang, Daxing’anling, Daqing and other cities (prefectures) one by one, and each city (prefecture) reported the epidemic prevention and control work. related circumstances. Zhang Anshun, Wang Yixin, He Liangjun, Yu Hongtao, Li Haitao, Sun Dongsheng, and Li Yi attended the meeting. The Heilongjiang Working Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council attended the meeting in Jiamusi and Heihe.

The meeting pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held. Doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control and creating a safe and stable social environment is a major political responsibility that party committees and governments at all levels must undertake. Important inspection. At present, the epidemic prevention and control situation in our province is complicated and severe. In addition, the autumn harvest is in production and the National Day holiday is approaching. Leading cadres at all localities and departments at all levels must resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, be unrelenting in thought, more resolute in action, and precise and powerful in measures, and do a solid and effective anti-epidemic work with a high sense of political responsibility. The actual effect of epidemic prevention and control reflects the firm support for “two establishments” and “two maintenances”, and takes practical actions to welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The meeting emphasized that all localities, departments and units must implement the requirements of “early, fast, strict, meticulous” and “nine early”, and put all measures to prevent and control the epidemic in place. First, we must insist on prevention first. Areas with epidemics must prevent proliferation, spread, and spillover, resolutely enclose risk personnel in the encirclement, identify the source of infection, cut off the chain of transmission, and strictly prevent aggregation, mobility, and hidden transmission; areas without epidemics must prevent importation , Prevent laxity and insufficient preparation, resolutely implement epidemic prevention regulations, strictly implement prevention and control measures, strengthen supervision and inspection of key places, strengthen nucleic acid screening of key groups, increase management and control of important nodes, and effectively build epidemic prevention and control barriers . Second, we must do it quickly. Earnestly study and understand the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, the latest requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, and the compilation of relevant prevention and control cases issued by our province, and establish a working mechanism for early detection and early disposal to quickly deal with the virus Rapid dissemination, fast and accurate information push, flow screening, management and control, transfer and isolation, etc., to surround, remove, and eliminate risk points as soon as possible, and firmly grasp the initiative of epidemic prevention and control. Third, we must strengthen emergency response. Adhere to the fact that it would be better to prepare rather than use or not to use without preparation, reserve sufficient centralized isolation points and medical facilities that meet the standards and can be activated at any time, strengthen training and emergency drills for epidemic prevention and control personnel, and make preparations to ensure the supply of living materials. The emergency expansion of epidemic prevention materials and personnel, and the cross-regional deployment mechanism, will fight a prepared battle for epidemic prevention and control. Fourth, we must strengthen overall planning. The main leaders of the party and government at all levels must rely on the front command, and the command system at all levels must maintain an efficient operation state, implement a 24-hour on-duty duty, daily consultation and scheduling, daily reporting, and zero reporting systems, and each special prevention and control class must play an effective role. All industry departments must implement their supervisory responsibilities. Discipline inspection commissions, organizational departments, publicity departments and supervision departments at all levels must do a good job in supervision and inspection, assessment and evaluation, publicity and guidance, and supervision and implementation. The work style promotes the implementation of various measures to prevent and control the epidemic.

The meeting is held in the form of a video conference. The responsible comrades of the relevant units directly under the provincial government attended the meeting at the main venue. Each city (region) has branch venues.