On January 29, the Theoretical Study Center Group of the Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee held a study meeting to collectively study the “General Outline” chapter of the “Constitution of the Communist Party of China“, carry out exchanges, deepen understanding, improve understanding, and further promote the more conscious study of party organizations at all levels in the city and the majority of party members and cadres The party constitution, abide by the party constitution, implement the party constitution, and maintain the party constitution. Song Lewei, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

At the study meeting, Han Dongmei and Dai Mingli conducted exchanges and discussions around the study of the “Party Constitution”. Through collective learning and exchanges, everyone expressed that they will faithfully perform their duties and responsibilities in accordance with the requirements of the party constitution, and be brave in taking on their responsibilities. See results.

Song Lewei pointed out that the revision of the party constitution at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China fully embodies a series of new ideas, new ideas and new strategies for state governance proposed by the Party Central Committee since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and reflects the fresh experience of the party’s work and party building. . It is necessary to always take the study of the Party Constitution as a compulsory course, deepen the understanding of the original mission in the study, adhere to the original, comprehensive and systematic study, and closely integrate with the study of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. , to promote learning and implementation to continue to go deep and solid. Adhere to in-depth research and understanding, study from the brain to the heart, broaden the depth of learning, extend the breadth of learning, and achieve constant learning, constant innovation, constant thinking, constant understanding, and constant research and constant acquisition. Persist in broadening horizons, integrating knowledge, carrying forward and practicing the great spirit of party building, consciously understanding and grasping from the historical depth of the party’s century-old struggle, comprehending and absorbing the spiritual power filled with it, meeting challenges with the spirit of struggle, and opening up the future with hard work.

Song Lewei requested that the maintenance of the authority of the party constitution should always be regarded as the lifeline, and a high degree of self-consciousness should be maintained in respect and awe. Take the party constitution and rules as the fundamental standard for strengthening party spirit, consciously strengthen the “political physical examination” in comparison with the party constitution and rules, and strictly follow the requirements of the party constitution and rules to temper party spirit. Take the Party Constitution and Party Regulations as the fundamental basis for guiding the Party’s work, intra-Party activities, and Party building, strictly implement the provisions of the Party Constitution and Party Regulations on intra-Party political life, promote the regularization, standardization and institutionalization of the Party’s organizational life, and implement the Party’s political line, ideological line, organizational line, and mass line. Take the party constitution and party regulations as the fundamental principles for governing the party, persevere in correcting the wind and eliminating discipline, and promote the integration of not daring to be corrupt, not being able to be corrupt, and not wanting to be corrupt, so as to consolidate and develop a good political ecology in Xuzhou.

Song Lewei emphasized that we must always take the fulfillment of the requirements of the Party Constitution as the foothold, work hard to take responsibility in the unity of knowledge and action, consciously reflect the requirements of the Party Constitution in better planning and promoting the overall work, and closely focus on the new positioning and new requirements of Xuzhou entrusted by the state and the province , seize and make good use of major strategic opportunities to superimpose, focus on the general requirements for the overall positioning of the central city of the Huaihai Economic Zone for high-quality construction, and find out the orientation and coordinates to enhance development capabilities. Consciously embody the requirements of the party constitution to better practice the fundamental purpose of serving the people, firmly establish the people-centered development idea, insist on ensuring and improving people’s livelihood in development, and strive to achieve a higher level of “seven essentials for people’s livelihood”. Consciously reflect the requirements of the Party Constitution to better promote the construction of work style, continue to carry out the “dare to do good deeds, pragmatic implementation” work style improvement action, comprehensively boost the spirit, promote the speed and efficiency of various tasks, and show a new look at the beginning of the new year new act. (Reporter Wei Ning)