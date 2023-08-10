Yanchi Hydrological Station’s Remarkable Efforts to Transmit Data during Extreme Flooding

Yanchi hydrological station, a national key hydrological station on the Yongding River, successfully reported monitoring data on time and without interruption despite the loss of network and power during recent heavy rainfall and flooding. The station’s data is crucial for making flood control scheduling decisions and predictions downstream.

The staff at Yanchi hydrological station faced numerous challenges during the flood peak caused by the heavy rainfall. Equipment was damaged, and the measurement method had to be changed three times. Lian Yuzhu, the head of the station, and his team had to overcome these difficulties to ensure the continuous reporting of hydrological data.

During the flood peak, Lian Yuzhu and his team used various methods to measure the rising water levels of the Yongding River. However, as the flood intensified, their equipment was swept away, and they had to resort to using buoys to continue their measurements. Despite the disappearance of natural buoys and obstacles in communication, they created artificial buoys to monitor the river’s flow velocity.

Despite the challenges, Yanchi hydrological station managed to measure hydrological data 133 times from July 29 to August 4. They recorded the flood peak of the Yongding River, with a flow rate of 1,700 cubic meters per second and a cumulative flood volume of 184 million cubic meters. This flood peak was the highest recorded since the station was built, surpassing previous records in 2012 and 2016.

Transmitting the measured data back to the central station was also a challenge due to the cutoff of water, electricity, and communication. However, the station was equipped with a satellite phone, which allowed them to transmit the data. To conserve gasoline reserves, the generator was turned on for a short period of time, allowing for a quick data transmission process.

In order to keep the satellite phone operational, Lian Yuzhu and his colleague Tang Lei relied on the help of nearby villagers, borrowing gasoline to power the generator. they ensured that the data reporting process was completed in the shortest amount of time possible.

After four days of persistence, an emergency working group was able to deliver materials and additional gasoline to the station, further supporting the data reporting process. The efforts of the staff at Yanchi hydrological station provided important support for flood control in the Yongding River Basin.

Despite the loss of network and power, the Yanchi hydrological station demonstrated resilience and dedication in their mission to provide accurate and vital data for flood control decisions. Their efforts in monitoring and reporting during the extreme weather conditions should be commended and serve as an example of dedication to public safety and disaster management.

