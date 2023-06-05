Yango Leads the Way in Africa’s Mobility Revolution at GITEX Africa Summit 2023

MARRAKECH, Morocco, June 5, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Yango, one of the leading ride-hailing services operating in Africa, affirmed its commitment to the development of the continent during the highly anticipated GITEX AFRICA, bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders from different industries to discuss the future of technology and its impact on the African continent.

Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and with the support of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, GITEX AFRICA allowed Yango to show its success and share its perspectives on the future mobility in Africa. Adeniyi Adebayo, Africa Director of Yango, had the opportunity to participate in a panel during which he shared the company’s vision and the role of technology in transforming urban transport in Africa.

Adeniyi Adebayo, who is also Yango’s Business Development Manager, highlighted Yango’s commitment to revolutionizing the urban mobility landscape in Africa. In his speech, he said: We are excited to be part of this innovative event to collaborate with industry leaders, exchange ideas and explore new opportunities. At Yango, we are pleased to be at the forefront of transport modernization around the world by championing the chauffeur-driven transport vehicle (VTC) as a key solution to the challenges of urban mobility. Our presence here reaffirms our commitment and our desire to transform urban mobility on the continent. »

He then added: Beyond the ease of travel, our long-term commitment involves creating numerous job opportunities and promoting entrepreneurship across Africa, demonstrating our deep commitment to empowering people. By encouraging the transport vehicle with driver (VTC), we firmly believe that we can have a significant impact on urban mobility and promote the socio-economic growth of Africa as a whole. »

Yango riders have made over 150 million journeys and the rapid expansion of the service is evident with its presence in over 20 countries around the world, including 12 new markets over the past year. Proof of its exponential growth in Africa, the number of journeys made in the African markets where the company is present has tripled over the past year, as has the number of active users of Yango in Africa, which testifies to the growing popularity and demand for platform services.

By mid-2022, Africa accounted for approximately 60% of Yango EMEA revenue, exceeding expectations and justifying Yango’s commitment to the African continent. Yango aims to broaden its reach and have a positive impact on the development of the continent.

Yango’s success, innovative solutions and vision for the future have made the company a driving force in Africa’s digital transformation. As the continent embraces technology and strives to achieve sustainable development, Yango remains at the forefront, championing the cause of safe, affordable and reliable urban mobility for all.



About Yango

Yango, an international technology company, provides mobility and delivery services through its superapp across more than 20 countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. With a strong presence in Africa, Yango has emerged as a key local player since its creation in June 2018.

In addition to the Chauffeur-Driven Transport Vehicle (VTC), Yango offers on-demand item delivery and food delivery from restaurants in Africa. The company’s vision focuses on safety, affordability for passengers and consistent earnings for drivers and partner transport companies. Yango’s multilingual super app is available for free on Android and iOS.

