Home News Yellow alert active dry season in nine municipalities of Casanare – news
News

Yellow alert active dry season in nine municipalities of Casanare – news

by admin
Yellow alert active dry season in nine municipalities of Casanare – news

Aguazul, Chámeza, Maní, Monterrey, Recetor, Sabanalarga, Tauramena, Trinidad and Yopal appear at this alert level established by IDEAM, after the increase in temperature and strong winds.

Risk Management of the Government of Casanare released this early warning, urging the community to know, reduce and be prepared for this type of emergency, which is activated especially by human activity.

IDEAM also confirmed a yellow alert for the Department of Arauca in the municipalities of Arauca and Tame and an orange alert for Meta in the municipalities: Barranca de Upía, El Castillo, Lejanías, Mapiripán, Puerto Lleras, Puerto Rico, San Martín and Uribe. .

Finally, in the Orinoquía region, the red alert falls on Vichada, especially in Cumaribo and Puerto Carreño where year after year there are large-scale forest events that force the mobilization of relief organizations from various parts of the country.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Firefighters and Yopal Council pronounce on the non-provision of ambulance service – news

You may also like

Cali: Taxi drivers reach an agreement with the...

see you next year!When the charger was unplugged,...

Copa América 2024 will be held in the...

20 vaccines against 29 diseases in the great...

Steady recovery with a strong flavor of the...

They go with everything in the Women’s League

El Huila will participate in the first National...

The sentence of alias Otoniel will be known...

Meeting between Francia Márquez and Gorgona communities postponed

Yopal taxi drivers will get up from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy