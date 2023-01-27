Aguazul, Chámeza, Maní, Monterrey, Recetor, Sabanalarga, Tauramena, Trinidad and Yopal appear at this alert level established by IDEAM, after the increase in temperature and strong winds.

Risk Management of the Government of Casanare released this early warning, urging the community to know, reduce and be prepared for this type of emergency, which is activated especially by human activity.

IDEAM also confirmed a yellow alert for the Department of Arauca in the municipalities of Arauca and Tame and an orange alert for Meta in the municipalities: Barranca de Upía, El Castillo, Lejanías, Mapiripán, Puerto Lleras, Puerto Rico, San Martín and Uribe. .

Finally, in the Orinoquía region, the red alert falls on Vichada, especially in Cumaribo and Puerto Carreño where year after year there are large-scale forest events that force the mobilization of relief organizations from various parts of the country.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Related