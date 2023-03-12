President Gustavo Petro, in the company of the Minister of Defense and local leaders of Cauca, after lawsuits for the mining strike, assured that the Public Force is maintained and will track the yellow machinery and the uses that are being given to it.

“There have been several acts of violation of humanitarian rights (burning of ambulances, confinement and even attempts to attack drinking water aqueducts) that more than an attack against the Government, is an attack against the population,” said the president.

Immediately afterwards, President Petro specified that the National government is not attacking the small miners but rather the gangsters who attack natural resources, the environment and the civilian population and therefore the destruction of machinery that is found illegally exploiting natural resources will continue.

Regarding the blockades, presented in recent weeks, the president assured that there is mobility. According to the president, there is only one step that continues in recovery.

“There is only one blocked pass, where the trees that were felled to prevent the passage are being raised, the other three have already been reestablished and the public force is maintained,” said the president.

From Mount Lebanon, the Colombian president thanked the Public Force for their prompt assistance in the territory, for the reestablishment of order, He also questioned the Clan del Golfo and its true intentions for dialogue and involvement in the ‘total peace’ process.

“If the Clan del Golfo is behind the blockades, then they don’t want peace as they said. Peace implies the dismantling of illegal economies,” the president declared.