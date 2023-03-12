On Tuesday, March 14, the return matches of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League will be held in the arenas of Manchester and Porto. We will remind that in the first matches “Man City” and “Leipzig” drew a “peace” in Germany (1:1), and “Inter” minimally beat “Porto” at home (1:0).

In the next round of the English Premier League, “Manchester City” pressed “Crystal Palace” 1:0 at the end of the meeting (Holland, 78, from the penalty). Josep Guardiola’s wards with 61 points continue the pursuit of the leading “Arsenal”, which has five more points.

Video review of the match “Crystal Palace” – “Man City” – 0:1

In turn, “Leipzig” defeated “Borussia” from Mönchengladbach in the home match of the German championship – 3:0 (Werner, 57, Forsberg, 71, Guardiol, 80; in the 53rd minute, Plea (Borussia) (Borussia) (Mönchengladbach) did not realize penalty) and with 45 points is on the third line in the standings, five points behind Borussia Dortmund and seven behind Bayern Munich.

Video review of the match “Leipzig” – “Borussia” M. – 3:0

Bookmakers prefer the champion of England in the confrontation between the teams. For example, the “Favorite Sport” office takes bets on the victory of “Manchester City” in the main time with a coefficient of 1.40, on a draw – 5.20, on a victory of “Leipzig” – 8.30. Also, analysts have almost no doubt that the club from Tumanny Albion will reach the quarterfinals – 1.19 against 5.30 for the opponent.

In another match of the game day, “Porto” will host “Inter Milan” on its field after a minimal away defeat. Bookmakers do not see a leader in the upcoming match. For example, the “Favorite Sport” office accepts bets on the victory of the Portuguese in the main time with a coefficient of 2.71, on a draw – 3.45, on a win of the guests – 2.73.

Matches are broadcast live on the territory of Ukraine Manchester City – "Leipzig" and "Porto" – "Inter"

Champions League. 1/8 finals. Matches-answers

March 14 (Tuesday)

Manchester City – Leipzig 22:00 MEGOGO

“Porto” – “Inter” 22.00 MEGOGO

We will remind that Chelsea, Benfica, Bayern Munich and Milan have already become the quarter-finalists of the Champions League. On March 15, “Real” – “Liverpool” (the first match – 5:2) and “Napoli” – “Eintracht” (2:0) will play two more return matches of the 1/8 finals.

