Yemen declares war on Israel | KienyKe

The Israeli Army reported this Tuesday that its defense systems intercepted an “aerial target” that was heading towards its territory, activating alarms in the city of Eilat, in the extreme south of the country on the Red Sea coast, although it assured that “there is no threat to the area.”

Israel has formally accused Yemen’s Houthi rebels of launching “missiles and drones” that were aimed at its territory, but that hit two tourist towns in Egypt near the border, causing injuries to at least six people.

“Our armed forces confirm that will continue to launch qualitative attacks with unmanned missiles until the Israeli aggression ends (…) they also reaffirm their constant position that the Palestinian people have every right to self-defense and to recover all their legitimate rights,” the Houthi spokesperson emphasized.

He stressed that With these launches the pro-Iranian movement responds to “the war of genocide and the comprehensive destruction (in Gaza) in the eyes of the world and with unlimited American and Western support for the criminal entity.

Sarea harshly criticized the “Arab silence, and the conspiracy of some (Arab countries)” regarding the Israeli siege and bombing of Gaza, following the multiple and deadly attack perpetrated on October 7 against Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, and affirmed that “The people must support Gaza, its children and its women.”

He also insisted that these attacks against the Jewish State are “in conformity with our religious and moral responsibility and dutyand in response to the appeals of our people”.

The Houthis spread this morning on their social media accounts a video of military maneuversin which they used projectiles and drones, to simulate combat in favor of Hamas and against Israel and the United States, exercises that they called “Al Aqsa Flood”, the same name as the Hamas attack against the Jewish State. .

Yemeni rebels control Sanaa and large regions of the north and south of the Arab country -one of the poorest in the world due to the internal conflict- since they rebelled in 2014 against the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

The war between Israel and Hamas It began on October 7 with the attack by the Palestinian Islamist group against Israeli soil, which left 1,400 dead, more than 5,400 injured and 239 hostages who were taken to Gaza.

Since then, the Israeli Army bombs Gaza in retaliation and on Friday expanded ground operations, leaving more than 8,300 dead and more than 21,000 injured.

