As of: 03/20/2023 8:07 p.m

The Wulffs obviously want to know again. On Saturday, former Federal President Christian Wulff and his former (and now again) wife Bettina said yes again in Hanover. As participants in the civil wedding confirmed to the NDR in Lower Saxony, the celebration took place in the Hardenbergsche house in Herrenhausen. Ex-Federal President Wulff and his wife had their first civil marriage in 2008 and separated for the first time in 2013. After both had filed for divorce, they stopped the process again: their lawyers said in spring 2015 that they were a couple again. In autumn 2018 her lawyer announced that the two had separated again.

