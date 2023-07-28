Yes to the Rome housing plan, the municipality will buy 2,000 apartments – News

Two thousand more publicly owned apartments, projects for self-recovery of assets, a universal check to support those who risk losing their roof, a social housing agency: this is the new Housing Plan of Rome Capital, approved this afternoon by a majority of the Capitoline Assembly. Objective: to give answers by 2026 to around 3,000 families. “A far-reaching passage – commented Mayor Roberto Gualtieri – which finally fills the lack of adequate public investments in a decisive area to guarantee social inclusion, citizen safety, and gives substance to our commitment to fight inequalities that have been hurting the city for too long”.





To achieve this goal, explained the commissioner of the House Tobia Zevi, there are 220 million to buy new apartments to scroll through the Erp rankings, which have exceeded 15,000 applications. In this sense, the first 120 houses have already been deeded by INPS, and an expression of interest to acquire more will be published shortly. The ‘Strategic plan for the right to housing 2023-2026’ provides for the introduction of a universal allowance as a measure of housing welfare, and also the creation of new tools, such as the Observatory on housing conditions and the Social Agency of the inhabit. The Agency will be able to “manage a guarantee fund that allows to support the meeting between supply and demand”, thus acting as a calm in the rental and sales market.





Central to the Casa Plan is the push for recovery and self-recovery projects for residential purposes of the existing heritage, such as former schools or former offices. In this sense goes the administration’s intention to start feasibility studies of the recovery projects of the buildings that house historic occupations such as the Spin Time in via Santa Croce in Gerusalemme and the Maam in via Prenestina.





“With the resolution, whose genesis took place in the notorious chats that Zevi and the president of the Casa commission Yuri Trombetti also shared with the squatters – however today the M5s attacked – the political line is finally put on paper: protect the occupiers squatters”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

