We are part of the problem, but also part of the solution,” says Axel Kühner, CEO of the Kremsmünster plastics group Greiner. When people hear plastic, they think of environmental protection and polluted oceans, of turtles and dolphins, of micro- and Macroplastics perish.” And even if the EU and the US are not even responsible for four percent of this marine pollution, the problem has to be faced.