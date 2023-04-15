The short working week, in which one works only four days a week, is a practice that is becoming increasingly popular in many countries around the world. There are many studies that reveal that working less is good for productivity and health.

in some Nordic countries such as Sweden, Finland and Iceland, the 4-day working week has been introduced in many sectors, especially in public administration and some private companies.

There are several reasons why this practice is becoming increasingly popular. First, proponents of the short workweek argue that working fewer days a week can increase worker productivity and improve their quality of life. Furthermore, this practice can also reduce stress and improve workers’ mental health, increasing their motivation and job satisfaction.

In addition, the short working week can also have environmental benefits, as it reduces employee commuting and therefore also air pollution. On the other hand, not all companies and all countries are ready to introduce the short working week, as it could be difficult to adopt in some sectors or it could be costly to the companies themselves. Furthermore, this practice could also have implications on economic performance, which would be lower.

Working less is good for health

The short working week has been the subject of several studies which have highlighted the benefits it can bring to workers’ health. Working less can be beneficial to both physical and, if not above all, mental health.

A study conducted by researchers from the University of Cambridge has shown that a workweek of just 30 hours can reduce stress and improve workers’ mental health. The survey involved 5,000 employees of a Swedish company and highlighted that extra free time has allowed workers to indulge in hobbies, physical activity and family relationships, improving their quality of life.

The American Heart Association conducted a study of 6,000 employees of a telephone company who, four days a week, worked only six hours a day instead of eight. The results showed a 40% increase in productivity, with a 30% reduction in sick leave.

Another interesting research from the British Medical Journal analyzed data on over 600,000 people and showed that the risk of heart disease is lower among workers with shorter working weeks. Furthermore, a report by the International Labor Organization has shown that a shorter working week can improve work-life balance of workersreducing stress and increasing job satisfaction.

Working less can too improve social social life: a study by the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, in fact, has shown that a 30-hour working week increases workers’ social participation, as they have more free time to devote themselves to hobbies, volunteering and cultural activities.

Will the short working week ever arrive in Italy?

There are currently no official plans to introduce a shorter working week in Italy. However, some politicians and trade unions have expressed their support for the ideasuggesting it could improve workers’ quality of life and reduce unemployment.

Some companies and organizations are already experimenting with more flexible working hours, but at the moment there is no serious debate about a general reduction in working hours. Furthermore, there are also concerns about the economic impact of a shorter working week, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses.

For now, here in Italy we have to be content with our work shifts which appear anachronistic, but necessary for the subsistence of the country.