Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s PlayStation official press conference “State of Play” released the game system introduction video of “Final Fantasy 16” today (14th). The video is 25 minutes long, and Square Enix game producer Naoki Yoshida is responsible for introducing the game’s characters, summoned beasts, combat system and other gameplay. This announcement provides a comprehensive introduction to the game, allowing players to have a deeper understanding of the game content of “Final Fantasy 16”, and further creating players’ expectations and interest in the game.

“Final Fantasy 16” is the next mainline work of the “Final Fantasy” series, and the protagonist Clive Rosefield will play the main axis of the game. In the game, players will use the powerful power of various summoned beasts to reverse the tragic fate of the protagonist himself. In addition, the official also announced the game’s theme song “月を见ていた” for the first time, which was written and sung by popular Japanese singer Kenshi Yonezu, adding more attractive elements to the game.

According to Kenshi Yonezu’s social networking site, he himself is a fan of the “Final Fantasy” series of games. Because “FF” has had a great impact on his personal life, he is very honored to be invited to compose the theme song of “Final Fantasy 16”. It is reported that “Final Fantasy 16” will be launched on the PS5 platform on June 22, and interested friends can pay attention to it.

