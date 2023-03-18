Ecopetrol and the She Is Foundation announced the results of the third call for the face-to-face program “She is an Astronaut”. 35 girls were selected who will have the opportunity to participate in the face-to-face program, which includes a visit to NASA, the largest space operations center in the world, located in Houston, Texas, United States.

Of the 35 girls chosen, 15 live in municipalities where Ecopetrol operates: Yondó (Antioquia), Saravena (Arauca), Cartagena (Bolívar), Aguazul (Casanare), Santa María (Boyacá), Neiva (Huila), Uribia (La Guajira), Villavicencio, Castilla La Nueva, Puerto Gaitán and Acacías (Meta), Valle del Guamuez and Orito (Putumayo), Barrancabermeja and Puerto Wilches (Santander).

The girl selected in the department of Casanare was: Angely Sofía Rojas Galindo, a student at the Camilo Torres Restrepo educational institution in the municipality of Aguazul; she is 14 years old, she comments that: “I like drawing, mathematics and reading; In my free time I practice taekwondo, a sport from which I have learned about discipline and the importance of persevering to achieve your dreams”.

They will have the opportunity to foster their interest in STEAM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) topics through learning modules and a visit to the NASA Space Center. In addition, they will receive training in female empowerment and gender equality.

In its virtual version, the “She is an Astronaut” program has reached 200 girls. Both the face-to-face and virtual modalities are designed so that the beneficiaries experience real situations through space simulators and meetings with women astronauts and scientists, which will allow them to broaden their vision of leadership and develop skills to face risk situations and make decisions. .

Source: Ecopetrol

