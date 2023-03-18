Home News Yopal Ombudsman modified hours to compensate for Holy Week days – news
News

Yopal Ombudsman modified hours to compensate for Holy Week days – news

by admin
Yopal Ombudsman modified hours to compensate for Holy Week days – news

Ecopetrol and the She Is Foundation announced the results of the third call for the face-to-face program “She is an Astronaut”. 35 girls were selected who will have the opportunity to participate in the face-to-face program, which includes a visit to NASA, the largest space operations center in the world, located in Houston, Texas, United States.

Of the 35 girls chosen, 15 live in municipalities where Ecopetrol operates: Yondó (Antioquia), Saravena (Arauca), Cartagena (Bolívar), Aguazul (Casanare), Santa María (Boyacá), Neiva (Huila), Uribia (La Guajira), Villavicencio, Castilla La Nueva, Puerto Gaitán and Acacías (Meta), Valle del Guamuez and Orito (Putumayo), Barrancabermeja and Puerto Wilches (Santander).

The girl selected in the department of Casanare was: Angely Sofía Rojas Galindo, a student at the Camilo Torres Restrepo educational institution in the municipality of Aguazul; she is 14 years old, she comments that: “I like drawing, mathematics and reading; In my free time I practice taekwondo, a sport from which I have learned about discipline and the importance of persevering to achieve your dreams”.

They will have the opportunity to foster their interest in STEAM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) topics through learning modules and a visit to the NASA Space Center. In addition, they will receive training in female empowerment and gender equality.

In its virtual version, the “She is an Astronaut” program has reached 200 girls. Both the face-to-face and virtual modalities are designed so that the beneficiaries experience real situations through space simulators and meetings with women astronauts and scientists, which will allow them to broaden their vision of leadership and develop skills to face risk situations and make decisions. .

See also  Family tragedy, mother and daughter were hit by a motorcyclist on the Yopal – Tilodiran road – news

Source: Ecopetrol

You may also like

Injures a policeman with a shard of glass...

Women from the rural sector lead enterprises with...

Carlos Vives says he is besieged by paparazzi...

REFEC sensitizes women on UN Resolution 1325

Mariah Carey drops the sale price of her...

EPST: Tony Mwaba Holds to the proper execution...

The Colombian city that is among the best...

“Thanks to the work done in recent weeks,...

Navigating China-Russia relations and injecting more stability into...

Ituri: alleged CODECO militiamen occupy several localities in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy