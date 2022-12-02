UDINE. The Police have implemented a search decree issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of L’Aquila against a 28-year-old resident of Udine.

The man was investigated because, last May, through Instagram, he threatened Bruno D’Alfonso, son of the police officer Giovanni D’ Alfonso, a victim of terrorism, who fell on 5 June 1975 in Arzello di Melazzo (Al) in following a firefight with members of the Red Brigades, a circumstance in which Margherita Cagol, wife of Renato Curcio, also died.

The accusation: serious threat, aggravated by the forwarding of the same in anonymous writing and by having committed the fact for the purpose of terrorism.

The fact dates back to some time ago when Bruno D’Alfonso, from Abruzzo, a retired ex-carabiniere, son of the prisoner Giovanni D’Alfonso, while browsing the social network, clicked on a link

forwarded to him by a stranger and with which he connected to a

photograph of the father portrayed in the carabiniere uniform, with an X

red on the face and the phrase «you are next».

D'Alfonso, who a few days earlier had filed a complaint with the Police Headquarters in which he had stigmatized the performance, which also took place in a club on 25 April, by the musical group called «P38 La Gang» (whose members were recently searched by the Public Prosecutor's Office of Turin for instigating and apology of a crime, praising their texts to the deeds of the Red Brigades), reported the fact to the Digos of the Adriatic capital.

Together with the Cyber ​​Security Operations Center of the Postal Police for Abruzzo, the Digos identified the user of the Instagram profile from which the threat originated, thus tracing it back to a young Friulian resident in Udine.

The judiciary, considering the circumstantial elements significant

collected by the police, issued a search order, which is

was enforced on the morning of Wednesday 1 December by agents

of the Digos, Udine and Trieste and of the Cybernetic Security Operations Center of the Postal Police for Friuli Venezia

Giulia, who sifted through some houses, in use

to the suspect in Trieste and Udine.

Some smartphones and personal computers were seized from the suspect, who admitted to being the author of the threatening message in the presence of his lawyer, on which the appropriate technical checks will be conducted to verify whether they have been used to forward the threat via the web .