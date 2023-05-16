Home » You have to check the expiration date of the driver’s license – news
News

You have to check the expiration date of the driver’s license – news

by admin
You have to check the expiration date of the driver’s license – news

Those that expire on June 20 must renew that document to avoid fines and the immobilization of vehicles.

The Ministry of Transportation made a call on Tuesday to renew the driving licenses that expire on June 20, to avoid fines and the immobilization of vehicles.

The Vice Minister of Transportation, Carlos Eduardo Enríquez, indicated that more than 4 million licenses that expired in 2022 must be endorsed, and asked users to check the expiration date of their documents.

“By June 20, we must renew more than 4,600,000 licenses. It is a significant number, a very large number. We have a little more than 600,000 licenses,” said the official. He added that Law 2161 of 2021 established an additional term of up to two years for the renewal of the driving license for more than 4,600,000 drivers, who expired in January 2022.

See also  The Benefits Of Using A VPN: How To Keep Your Data Secure

You may also like

“Intervention in irrigation systems will be according to...

Palermunos demand the La Goleta bridge

7 colleges and universities jointly released high-level recruiting...

ITW payments: This changes for sow farmers with...

HP has made Mitsumi an authorized channel partner...

ELN weapons depot dismantled in Casanare

More than 25,000 euros in donations after a...

Ituri: 500 civilians killed and 1 million displaced...

Up to $30 million reward for perpetrators of...

When Wu Kaihua went to the Municipal Business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy