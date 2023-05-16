You have to check the expiration date of the driver’s license – news

Those that expire on June 20 must renew that document to avoid fines and the immobilization of vehicles.

The Ministry of Transportation made a call on Tuesday to renew the driving licenses that expire on June 20, to avoid fines and the immobilization of vehicles.

The Vice Minister of Transportation, Carlos Eduardo Enríquez, indicated that more than 4 million licenses that expired in 2022 must be endorsed, and asked users to check the expiration date of their documents.

“By June 20, we must renew more than 4,600,000 licenses. It is a significant number, a very large number. We have a little more than 600,000 licenses,” said the official. He added that Law 2161 of 2021 established an additional term of up to two years for the renewal of the driving license for more than 4,600,000 drivers, who expired in January 2022.