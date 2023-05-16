Inter-Milan: Maldini: ‘The gap with Inter is real, there was no match in the last 4’

The director of Milan’s technical area comments on the elimination in the Champions League semifinal: “It was a beautiful and unexpected path, Inter were better than us. We are not yet ready to compete on two fronts”. And again: “The owners asked to build a project by taking on talents who need to grow like De Ketelaere, even Tonali was in trouble in his first year. Origi? This year he hasn’t given us what we hoped for but we expect a lot from him” REPORT CARDS

Paolo Maldini he analyzes his Milan’s defeat in the Champions League semi-final against Inter with great elegance and sportsmanship: “The more we go on, the better it gets, but we have to be aware of our level – he says – Inter deserved it, The gap was real and there was no competition in the last 4 games. Today was played a little better, but compromised by that of the first leg. It’s Inter’s way of playing that annoys us and we can’t find countermeasures, then we’ve also struggled against less strong teams than Inter in the last period. In general, however, we have made a fantastic and unexpected journey, this defeat can be seen as a negative but we are not yet ready to compete on two fronts”. He then specifies: “The champions manage to reset themselves on a psycho-physical level as if they hadn’t played three days before. It’s a matter of time, it’s the first semi-final for many of our players, we entered the first leg with fear. These they are all experiences for the future of a club that needs to remember where it started fromthere is no continuity with Berlusconi’s Milan, because before that there was another period, we made many sacrifices and we must be willing and aware of where we have arrived”. See also Jimmy Butler and Max Strus each scored 31 points for the Heat in their play-in win against the Bulls

“De Ketelaere? We could have taken Dybala but we have to build a project” Maldini talks about further growth of the club and consequently of the team: “We have players who need to grow, we have 2000s or 2001s, 1999s and when you lean on these guys maybe even their performance suffers. We are not in a very happy period but we have to say that they (Inter) have been better than us this season”. So a Milan that needs champions and which has lacked the growth of acquired talent: “De Ketelaere? An example of a player who needs to grow, we could have taken Dybala but we wondered if it would have been right. We want to build a project, to hire talentit was like this for Tonali and it is now for Charles – he explains again – It is a shared project with the property and it takes some time to remain aware of being Milan, a club that has a great history.”





“Criticism? Having responsibility is a good thing” In the last period, some too many criticisms have rained down on the company’s work: “Are we criticized? The real things that are unaffected by the moment we seehaving responsibility is a good thing”. And again on some players who have disappointed expectations: “Origi? He has everything to be a great footballer, he struggles to determine in the goal area and this is a problem, we still expect a lot from him, it was an important investment, watching him in training we know what he can do, he failed to deliver what we hoped for”. See also Milan Tottenham, the probable formations of the round of 16 of the Champions League