You, which recently premiered its fourth season, is about to come to an end. This Friday, Netflix announced that the popular series will return with a fifth and final season to end the story of serial killer Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley.

“Bye bye… You. Joe Goldberg will return for the fifth and final season of You,” Netflix posted on his Twitter account. Twitter.

In the next installment of the series, which is expected to hit the streaming platform in 2024, there will be a major change: screenwriter Sera Gamble, who was behind the first four installments, will be replaced as showrunner by the producers. Executives Michael Foley and Justin W.

“As I step away from daily showrunning to focus on new projects, I am immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros. and Netflix. “Gamble said in a statement.

“Doing the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with such a thoughtful and talented artist like Penn Badgley. I am proud of what we have all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to see and support the team at You as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to a deliciously twisted conclusion.”

Penn Badgley had signed a contract with Netflix to play Joe for six years in You. However, weeks ago, the actor expressed his willingness to stay in the production only if history allows it.

Based on the homonymous literary saga by Caroline Kepnes, the television fiction originally debuted on the Lifetime signal in 2018 and was acquired by Netflix at the end of that year. Its global streaming launch immortalized it as one of the biggest phenomena on the platform, leading it to be renewed four times.

For now, it is not clear when filming will begin the fifth season of You.

In the fourth season, the last thing that is known about Joe Goldberg is that he returned to New York with his head held high with his new partner, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), who inherited a wealthy inheritance from his father.

