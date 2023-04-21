Young bullfighter lost his life when his motorcycle crashed head-on into a vehicle

In the afternoon of Thursday, April 20, nursing personnel from the Tauramena Fire Department responded to the emergency call for attention to a traffic accident that occurred on the road that connects to the village of Iquía.

Upon arrival at the scene, a young motorcyclist was found lifeless, who collided head-on with a stake vehicle, due to the force of the crash, the body was left on the body.

The victim of this sinister road was identified as Eder Arnulfo Rico Montaña, who was a native of Tauramena.

Authorities indicated that the most probable cause of this accident is speeding, which would not have given the option to maneuver and avoid the vehicle.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

