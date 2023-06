According to the police, a local resident woke up around 3:30 a.m. when the men tried to pry open a window of the building with tools. When the woman addressed the men, they fled in the direction of Kapitänsweg. The witness described the burglars as about 18 to 19 years old, between 1.70 and 1.80 meters tall, both were dressed in black, had hoods on and spoke German. According to the police, damage to the window amounted to between 1,000 and 1,500 euros.

